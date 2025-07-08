AVANA CUSO Launches Flexible Pricing to Help Credit Unions Navigate Commercial Lending Challenges

New a-la-carte service model empowers credit unions with customized technology solutions

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVANA CUSO , a leading technology-enabled credit union service organization, announces a new flexible pricing structure and a-la-carte service offering designed to help credit unions customize their commercial lending operations. The tiered pricing model for commercial real estate and SBA loans includes a rewards program that will be available to all credit union customers starting this summer.This strategic pricing update addresses the growing challenges credit unions face as they navigate the tightening commercial lending environment, increased pressure from digital transformation demands, and competition from banks. The new structure allows credit unions to select specific services based on their unique needs rather than being locked into predetermined packages."Today's credit unions have a tremendous opportunity to leverage modern technology systems to streamline their operations and compete more effectively in commercial lending," said Sundip Patel, CEO and Co-founder of AVANA Companies. "Each credit union operates in a unique market with specific member needs, making the standardized technology packages offered by most credit union service organizations ineffective. AVANA’s flexible approach enables credit unions to select only the tools they need to adapt quickly to market changes while focusing on what matters most - serving their members and communities."The a-la-carte service offerings span five key areas: loan origination, lending and credit administration, loan servicing, participation, and portfolio management. Each service category is powered by AVANA's technology platform that streamlines complex lending workflows, automates document processing, and provides real-time analytics dashboards."We understand that every credit union has unique needs, which is why we've developed a personalized solution that allows them to select specific services," said Brianna Vaughan, CUDE, EVP Credit Union Success at AVANA CUSO. "Our goal is to help credit unions scale and grow sustainably by providing the exact tools they need when they need them."The new pricing structure features four tiers, from a base level with no monthly fee to a premier tier with comprehensive benefits and significant discounts on a-la-carte services. In addition, credit unions can get additional discounts through the rewards program, which provides cash-back incentives and referral bonuses.This program also allows credit unions to access higher tier services without paying additional fees by increasing their portfolio size with AVANA CUSO beyond threshold levels.The new services are available starting July 1, 2025.To explore new CRE loan opportunities or seek support with loan origination, underwriting, or servicing, connect with the AVANA CUSO team at www.avanacuso.com About AVANA CUSO:Established in 1998, AVANA CUSO is one of the most seasoned credit union service organizations (CUSO) with a focus on commercial real estate lending. Driving excellence through end-to-end customer service and our investments in technology, AVANA CUSO supports credit unions, including connecting them with commercial real estate entrepreneurs, brokers, and small business owners through participation lending.Our mission is to help credit unions diversify their lending portfolios by expanding their lending programs beyond local communities, mitigating concentration risk while enhancing loan-to-share ratios.Part of the AVANA Family of Companies, AVANA CUSO strives to improve communities by funding socially responsible projects that boost economic growth and foster job creation. AVANA CUSO is headquartered in Glendale, Arizona.

