Onrec Awards Finalist Spotlights Innovation and Leadership in Diversity

Celebrating advancements in recruitment technology and commitment to inclusive hiring practices

Being recognized as a finalist in two categories at the Onrec Awards is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to innovation in recruitment advertising.” — Michael Ang, CEO and Founder, JobElephant

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobElephant, a leading recruitment advertising technology company, has been named a finalist in two categories at the prestigious UK-based Onrec Awards. The winners will officially be announced on September 9 in London, celebrating excellence in the recruitment and HR industry.The Onrec Awards have become a cornerstone event in the recruitment industry, honoring excellence in online hiring. Onrec recognizes outstanding achievements and offers a prime networking opportunity with top-tier suppliers and HR professionals.This recognition shows JobElephant's commitment to innovation and excellence in recruitment advertising. Being a finalist in the Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) Award and the Best Use of Online Recruitment by a Recruitment Agency Award highlights the company's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to its clients.“Being recognized as a finalist in two categories at the Onrec Awards is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to innovation in recruitment advertising,” said Michael Ang, CEO and Founder, JobElephant. “We continuously challenge ourselves to advance and enhance our technology, ensuring precise targeting and analytics that empower our clients to connect with diverse talent pools and efficiently achieve their recruitment objectives.”The Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award recognizes JobElephant's exceptional commitment to fostering an inclusive, equitable, and diverse workplace. Despite challenges, JobElephant remains steadfast in promoting EDI principles, utilizing proprietary technology like Hortonto ensure job ads reach diverse candidate pools.The Best Use of Online Recruitment by a Recruitment Agency Award acknowledges JobElephant's innovative use of online tools to enhance recruitment processes. Their suite of proprietary tools, including The Key Job Board Connectionand JobWrap, empowers clients with unparalleled efficiency in talent acquisition.As the company continues to innovate, it remains focused on empowering clients with tools that enhance recruitment strategies and foster inclusive workplaces. JobElephant's commitment to diversity is reinforced by a comprehensive white paper it authored, offering organizations practical insights and strategies to effectively tackle diversity recruitment challenges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.