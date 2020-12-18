NAI Legacy Announces the Launch of Its Private Client Program
The full-service commercial real estate firm continues its strategic expansion into the sponsoring of tax-advantaged real estate solutionsMINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAI Legacy announced today that it has formally launched it Private Client Program, designed to provide tax-incentivized and tax-deferred real estate solutions to individual investors and family offices. After completing nearly $100M of tax-deferred and tax-efficient transactions during the past year, and given the growing demand from individual investors for real estate investments, NAI Legacy launched the program to provide tailored real estate tax solutions to high-net worth families and individuals.
“In the next ten years, eighty percent of the current commercial real estate leaders in this country will be retiring,” said Duane Lund, Chief Executive Officer of NAI Legacy, “and as they retire, these owner- operators and investors will be faced with unique tax ramifications and problems that our Private Client Program will address and solve.”
The NAI Private Client Program anticipates expanding the program with the addition of 6-12 Private Client Advisors over the next year. The program will utilize the global network of nearly 400 NAI offices to provide clients with unparalleled access to opportunities nationwide.
“Every investor has unique investment goals and varying risk/return needs,” continued Duane Lund, “our Private Client Program will enable us to provide a personal and tailored investment experience to our clients and expand our investment program”.
The NAI Private Client Program plans to roll out an expansion into South Florida in Early 2021. “The South Florida market is home to large numbers of “snowbirds” and retirees that have originated from Minnesota and other cold-weather Midwest states. Our hope is that we can help some of them take advantage of some amazing opportunities found in the Tax Code, while investing alongside us in high-quality and essential commercial real estate assets.” said Michael Houge, NAI Legacy’s Managing Director.
About NAI Legacy
The NAI Legacy team has a combined 150 years and $6 billion of brokerage, investment and property management experience. The firm provides traditional brokerage and property management services, as well as offering real estate services for a range of tax and capital-driven investment alternatives, including 1031 Tax-Deferred Exchanges, Opportunity Zones, Delaware Statuary Trusts (DST’s) and Bonus Depreciation Maximization.
NAI Legacy is an affiliate of NAI Global; an international network of over 6,000 real estate professionals. The team is local, however the NAI Global affiliation provides them with professional “boots on the ground” in nearly every market across the globe.
To learn more, please visit nailegacy.com
Kenzie Schroeder
NAI Legacy
+1 (612) 383-2592
kenzie@nailegacy.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn