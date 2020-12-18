Astral at Auburn Retirement Community Hires Executive Director
Amanda Palace will lead the Franciscan Advisory Services community, which offers independent living, assisted living and memory care for DeKalb County seniors.
Astral at Auburn will provide quality housing options for families with trusted staff and leadership. It is my honor to lead the community as we prepare to welcome our first residents.”LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astral at Auburn, a Franciscan Advisory Services community, has hired Amanda Palace as its executive director.
— Amanda Palace, executive director at Astral at Auburn
The community, which is located at 1675 W. 7th Street in Auburn, Ind., will provide independent living, assisted living and memory care for older adults.
Palace has a strong background in the assisted living, memory care and rehabilitation industries. For the past five years, she has worked as the executive director of senior living communities in the Fort Wayne, Ind. area.
A licensed nursing home administrator, Palace earned her bachelor’s degree in public health management and health administration from Indiana University.
Palace, who has deep roots in the area, says she is excited for the opportunity to continue building a talented team for Astral at Auburn.
“Having had the privilege of living in Auburn and having three of my children graduate from DeKalb High School, I am excited to see Astral offer the local community the best options in senior living,” Palace said. “Astral at Auburn is going to provide quality housing options for families with trusted staff and leadership. It is my honor to lead the community as we prepare to welcome our first residents.”
Astral at Auburn is a vibrant new retirement community expected to open in March 2021.
The three-story, 184,000 square-foot building will house 166 apartments with a variety of layout options. Astral at Auburn boasts a signature dining experience and close proximity to shopping, restaurants and recreational destinations, along with a wide range of enriching wellness activities.
For more information about Astral at Auburn, visit the community website or call (260) 247-6632. For more information on Franciscan Advisory Services, call (800) 524-6126 or visit the company website.
About Astral at Auburn
Astral at Auburn, managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, is a senior living community with a vibrant approach to retirement. The community will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments that provide options for older adults at each stage of their journey. Astral at Auburn is located in Auburn, Indiana, and is expected to open in the spring.
About Franciscan Advisory Services
Franciscan Advisory Services, Inc., is a division of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, a Midwest leader in the senior living market. Franciscan Ministries currently owns and operates communities throughout Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.
