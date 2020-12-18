COVID-19 Daily Update 12-18-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of December 18, 2020, there have been 1,365,174 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 69,751 total cases and 1,091 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old female from Barbour County, a 74-year old female from Monroe County, an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Wyoming County, a 17-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, a 46-year old male from Mineral County, an 85-year old male from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from McDowell County, an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 65-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Berkeley County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Mingo County, a 61-year old male from Grant County, a 95-year old female from Wyoming County, and an 84-year old female from Wood County.

“Today is another hard day as West Virginians cope with the loss of loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “These are people—mothers, fathers, grandparents, brothers, and sisters. Our deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones in this pandemic.”

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (591), Berkeley (4,981), Boone (873), Braxton (205), Brooke (1,097), Cabell (4,306), Calhoun (115), Clay (222), Doddridge (190), Fayette (1,448), Gilmer (267), Grant (636), Greenbrier (1066), Hampshire (753), Hancock (1,477), Hardy (585), Harrison (2,269), Jackson (973), Jefferson (1,990), Kanawha (7,503), Lewis (383), Lincoln (617), Logan (1,322), Marion (1,382), Marshall (1,741), Mason (872), McDowell (786), Mercer (2,060), Mineral (1,961), Mingo (1,186), Monongalia (4,512), Monroe (516), Morgan (518), Nicholas (538), Ohio (2,137), Pendleton (209), Pleasants (234), Pocahontas (309), Preston (1,237), Putnam (2,580), Raleigh (2,236), Randolph (977), Ritchie (277), Roane (253), Summers (346), Taylor (537), Tucker (255), Tyler (260), Upshur (683), Wayne (1,442), Webster (118), Wetzel (562), Wirt (170), Wood (3,993), Wyoming (995).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested .

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Friday, December 18, 2020:

Berkeley County

Brooke County

Grant County

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV ( by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Logan County

Marshall County

Mason County

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM- 11:00 AM, WVU Rec Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV. (Pre-registration at WV.getmycovidresult.com)

Ohio County

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

Taylor County

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (pre-registration: www.ipsumcovidresults.com )

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional testing will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Berkeley, Hampshire, Hancock, Ohio, and Putnam counties.