Salsa Kings to Offer Dance Classes for Kids With Disabilities

One of Miami’s leading Latin dance studios has expanded its class offerings.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings announced today that is now offering dance classes for kids with disabilities.

“We are glad to offer dance classes for kids with disabilities. The classes will be taught by Spectrum Dance Therapy certified instructors,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings.

“The classes will begin on Saturday, January 9, 2021 and weekly thereafter. Nairí Otálora will be the instructor,” added Fernandez.

Salsa Kings’ new class offerings come on the heels of Salsa Kings students winning 16 medals, including gold at the Miami Latin Dance Championships (MLDC). The MLDC opened Casino (Cuban-style salsa) category, giving all levels of students the opportunity to represent their talent. Salsa Kings, which also won Miami’s Rueda de Casino Dance Competition held in Feb, 2020, competed in 18 categories, placing in 16 and takes home 10 first place in amateur and Pro-am levels starting from teen all the way up to over 40.

Salsa Kings, which recently moved to a new location at 13944 SW 8th St #209 Miami, FL 33184 (the second floor of the San Miguel Shopping Center), was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, and Jose Alberto “El Canario” and more.

In addition to the success of Salsa Kings’ students, the company, according to Fernandez, is also gaining popularity on one of the world’s hottest social media platforms. Salsa Kings has gained more than 20K followers on TikTok in 2020. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit www.salsakings.com/blog.

###

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Andres Fernandez

14254 SW 8th St

Miami, FL 33184

United States

Phone: 305.553.0555

Source: Salsa Kings