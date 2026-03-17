Emerson Fine Jewelry Offers Handcrafted Luxury Jewelry Featuring Rare Gemstones and Timeless Designs

Family-owned Redlands jeweler offers handcrafted luxury fine jewelry, custom services, and national shipping from its renovated showroom.

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerson Fine Jewelry, a family-owned and operated fine jewelry business in Redlands, California, offers handcrafted luxury fine jewelry centered on artisan workmanship, timeless design, and customer services that include custom design, repairs, and watch services. Operating since 1959, the company serves customers from its renovated showroom and ships products nationally.

The company’s Luxury Gemstones Collection features pieces created by skilled artisans using traditional techniques and design-focused craftsmanship. According to the provided company information, the collection includes styles ranging from vintage-inspired classics to contemporary pieces, with designs intended to highlight the natural beauty of gemstones. Examples cited in the collection materials include an oval aquamarine ring in platinum with a diamond halo and split shank, along with a ruby and diamond pendant featuring an emerald-cut ruby, diamond halo, ornate scroll bail, and delicate chain.

Fine jewelry at Emerson Fine Jewelry is described through the use of precious metals and carefully made settings. Provided materials note that the collection includes:

• Gold, including yellow gold, for durability and traditional appeal

• Platinum, described as typically 90% to 95% pure

• Sterling silver, described as 92.5% pure silver

• Jewelry selected for milestone occasions such as anniversaries, birthdays, graduations, and other personal celebrations

The company states that its Redlands collection is curated for customers seeking pieces that mark milestones and become part of long-term personal collections. Source materials also describe fine jewelry as carrying emotional significance beyond materials alone, with pieces tied to memories, achievements, and family occasions.

In addition to luxury fine jewelry, Emerson Fine Jewelry provides services to customers in bridal and engagement rings, timepieces, everyday jewelry, repairs, custom design, and watch services. Customers visit the business location in Redlands to purchase products or receive services, and the company also ships products nationally. The business operates from a renovated showroom on State Street and identifies trust, quality, and diligence as core values.

Mrs. Kerry Emerson-Cummings serves as proprietor. Company-provided materials describe Emerson Fine Jewelry as a business built on craftsmanship, elegance, imagination, and a long-standing commitment to customer service. The same materials also state that transparency and ethical integrity are part of the company’s business practices.

Customer feedback included in the company materials reflects satisfaction with service and craftsmanship. Imma T. stated: “I love this place! I take everything to them and they always do a wonderful job and I am always happy with their service! They are always so kind when I walk in and so helpful cannot recommend this place enough.”

Allison P. stated: “Very friendly and knowledgeable staff. They made me a gorgeous ring! I won’t go to any other jewelers now.”

Customers seeking more information about Emerson Fine Jewelry, its luxury jewelry collections, blog content, or available services can visit https://www.emersonfinejewelry.com/, explore the online shop at https://www.emersonfinejewelry.com/collections/, read the blog at https://www.emersonfinejewelry.com/blogs/blog, or contact the showroom at +1 909-798-5888.

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About Emerson Fine Jewelry

Emerson Fine Jewelry, renowned its high-quality handcrafted jewelry and exceptional customer service, operates from its historical showroom in Redlands, California. The company specializes in bridal and engagement rings, timepieces, everyday jewelry, repairs, custom design, and watch services. Based on standards of elegance and imagination, Emerson Fine Jewelry designs, produces, and showcases jewelry pieces while maintaining a curated selection of designer jewelry. The business operates with the values of trust, quality, and diligence, serving customers through both in-person consultations and national shipping services.

Contact Details:

27 E. State Street

Redlands, CA 92373

USA

https://maps.app.goo.gl/NDCd9AjcPsMkoeGT7

End of Press Release.

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