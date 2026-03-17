PumpAlarm.com Offers Instant Power Outage Alerts to Help Prevent Costly Basement Flooding

PumpAlarm.com offers cellular sump pump monitoring with instant text alerts—no Wi-Fi needed—for homes and businesses nationwide.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, millions of basements flood due to sump pump failure during power outages. According to the company, homeowners spend an average of $10,000 on flood repairs — costs that include damaged belongings, mold remediation, and costly renovations. For homeowners seeking an early-warning solution, PumpAlarm.com, a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions, offers a cellular-based sump pump alarm system designed to send instant text alerts the moment power goes out.

The Problem With Conventional Monitoring

A key gap in residential water damage prevention, as identified by PumpAlarm.com, is the failure of conventional Wi-Fi monitors during power outages — the very moment monitoring matters most. When power is lost, Wi-Fi routers go offline, leaving standard connected devices unable to transmit alerts. PumpAlarm.com addresses this vulnerability by operating entirely on a cellular network, independent of home internet connectivity.

Established in 2013, PumpAlarm.com evolved from more than two decades of collective experience inherited from its affiliate company, OmniSite, which designs monitors for municipalities nationwide. Recognizing a gap in the residential sector, the company applied that institutional knowledge to develop a cellular monitoring solution for homeowners. In 2024, PumpAlarm.com was acquired by DriBot, LLC, a company founded by Tom Ward, whose career spans approximately 40 years in the cellular monitoring industry with a focus on water and wastewater monitoring.

What PumpAlarm.com Offers

PumpAlarm.com provides a range of monitoring capabilities through its cellular alarm devices, designed and built in the Midwest:

• Power Monitoring: Sends text notifications when power goes out and when it is restored.

• Temperature Monitoring: Monitors for high and low temperature conditions with adjustable alarm levels.

• Water Level Monitoring: A float switch triggers alerts when water reaches a programmed high or low level.

• Floor Water Detection: The digital water sensor detects as little as 3/16" of water and notifies the user.

• Instant Alerts: Quick detection via reliable cellular connection delivers real-time notifications directly to the user's phone.

• DIY Installation: The device is designed for straightforward self-installation.

The system operates on the Verizon Network and requires an annual cellular subscription fee of $59.99 for PumpAlarm and $85.00 for TextLight. There are no additional monthly monitoring fees beyond the annual service subscription. A one-year, bumper-to-bumper warranty covers the 4G device from the date of purchase, and a 30-day return policy is in place, including a 100% money-back guarantee on products and cellular service if cellular reception is not present at the installation location.

PumpAlarm.com also offers the TextLight, a cellular alarm light designed and built in the USA, suited for remotely located control panels and machinery.

Customers on the Experience

Homeowners who have used PumpAlarm.com products have shared their experiences directly.

Sal G., a customer, stated: "The PumpAlarm is just what I was looking for to protect our just finished basement from potential water damage. With two sensors, power outage detection, and battery back up it gives you a sense of security. Easy install, setup, and clear text messages."

Thomas J. noted: "With the PumpAlarm, I can know immediately when a problem begins and initiate a response before things get out of hand."

John K. added: "PumpAlarm.com is very responsive to their customers and they put out a quality product with easy-to-understand instructions and installation procedures."

Spokesperson Statement

Tom Ward, President and CEO of DriBot, LLC, the parent company of PumpAlarm.com, commented on the company's approach to residential water damage prevention: "Sump pumps have become a common fixture in homes over the past several decades. One major problem with traditional sump pumps is their limited lifespan. Homeowners often don't know their pump has gone bad until a water event or crisis occurs and they need it most. At DriBot, we refuse to accept this outdated style of home water damage prevention."

Service Coverage and Support

PumpAlarm.com serves residents and businesses nationwide. The company's service guarantee covers the lower 48 states and Hawaii, with a money-back guarantee on service where cellular reception is confirmed unavailable at the installation location. Support is provided through free phone and email channels, covering presales, technical, and billing inquiries. Free e-learning courses and FAQs are also available to assist customers. Shipping is handled via USPS Priority or UPS NDA from the company's Indianapolis, Indiana facility.

Homeowners and property managers seeking to learn more about PumpAlarm.com's cellular monitoring solutions can visit the company's website at https://www.pumpalarm.com/, explore available products at https://www.pumpalarm.com/shop, or contact the company directly at +1 888-454-5051. Additional resources and articles are available on the company blog at https://www.pumpalarm.com/blog/the-pumpalarm-blog-1.

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About PumpAlarm.com

PumpAlarm.com is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm.com is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.

Contact:

203 West Morris St

Indianapolis, IN 46225

USA

Notes to Editors:

• To arrange an interview with Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.com, please contact the company directly at +1 888-454-5051.

• PumpAlarm.com offers a 1-year warranty on all its 4G devices.

• The company provides a money-back guarantee on its service within the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

End of Press Release.

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