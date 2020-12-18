Microbe Formulas 2020 Year in Review

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

A Record Year for Company Growth and Lives Touched

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE: Microbe Formulas, a wellness company, began with two doctors sitting at a table discussing how to provide effective, natural solutions for detox and gut health. Reflecting on their third year in business, founders Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts mark 2020 as a record year for company growth, community building, product development, and revenue.

While 2020 was not without its challenges, CEO Ryan Riley believes Microbe Formulas’ success is due to its culture and central mission: Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.

He explains, “Now, more than ever, people need ways to support their health and look forward with a positive mindset. I love that as a company we step forward and say, ‘Here we are. How can we help?’. It’s absolutely rad to be a part of a mission like that.”

2020 Highlights:

• 2020 counted 2,484,278 total lives touched. This includes the number of people reached through customer support emails and phone calls, life and health coaching sessions, product shipments, site visitors, and the weekly online Q&A attendees.

• In 2019, Microbe Formulas reported their first eight-figure year, with an annual revenue growth of 231.59%. They are currently sitting at a 195.42% revenue growth in 2020, with 2.5 weeks remaining in the last quarter.

• Microbe Formulas has gone from 28 team members in 2019 to 95 team members so far in 2020. They have also received consistent five star employee ratings on Glassdoor, with feedback such as “easily the best company one could work for.”

• Microbe Formulas launched three new products and shipped 302,460 bottles of supplements this year.

• Partnering with The Community Outreach Behavioral Services (COBS) in Meridian, Idaho, they raised over $30,000 against human trafficking in a project called Fill the Shelves.

• In 2020, Microbe Formulas welcomed 21,564 people into their online community, where support is offered across social media channels.

Best-selling products:

• Mimosa Pudica Seed, their flagship product for supporting gut health.

• TUDCA Plus, which supports essential bile production and digestive health.

• BioActive Carbon BioTox, a binder that supports detox and a healthy gut microbiome.

• The Full Moon Kit, their #1 selling kit for supporting detox efforts during a full moon.

When asked about his vision for 2021, Riley answers: “Everyday, something new and exciting happens here at Microbe Formulas. We are constantly innovating and working to bring the very best to our customers. All I can say is 2021 will be another big and important year for the company. Our goal is to 10x our growth and number of lives touched in this upcoming year.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. To learn more about Microbe Formulas, visit their website at microbeformulas.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Director of Public Relations for Microbe Formulas, at 740-649-5433 or shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.