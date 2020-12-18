Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Charles County

December 18, 2020

(WALDORF, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Charles County.

Shortly after 6:20 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to northbound Maryland Route 5 at Pinefield Drive in Waldorf, Maryland for a reported two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a silver Toyota Camry was traveling south in the northbound lane on Route 5 and crashed head-on into a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The driver of the truck was declared deceased at the scene. The deceased victim, a male, is not being identified at this time pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the Toyota, a male, was transported by U.S. Park Police helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries.

Route 5 was closed temporarily as a result of the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

