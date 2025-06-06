Dundalk Man Arrested for Gun and Drug Crimes in Baltimore and Harford Counties

June 6, 2025

(Perryman, MD) – A Dundalk man is facing gun and drug charges after an alleged road rage incident in Baltimore County.

The accused is identified as Travis Dontray Thomas, 26, of Dundalk, Maryland. Thomas is charged with two counts of felony assault, two counts of misdemeanor assault, and using a firearm during a felony crime in Baltimore County. He is also charged with loaded handgun in vehicle and possession of a firearm in commission of a drug trafficking crime in Harford County. He was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Perryman, Maryland.

On Wednesday, June 4 at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack received an emergency call from a motorist that reported that another driver pointed a silver firearm at them and their passenger during an apparent road-rage interaction while traveling on outer loop I-695 prior to I-95. The victim and his passenger were uninjured during the incident.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative conducted an investigation and identified Thomas as the suspect. Maryland State Police investigators were able to locate Thomas at his place of employment in Harford County on June 5 and executed search warrants, recovering a loaded firearm and suspected cocaine packaged for distribution. Investigators executed a second search warrant at Thomas’ residence in Dundalk and recovered two additional firearms as well as additional suspected cocaine.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

###

