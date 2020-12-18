Healthcare Services Market Size To Grow To 9.7 Trillion By 2023

Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Services Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail up to 50% off on ALL research reports at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports. Offer applies until Dec 31st.

The global healthcare services market overview by The Business Research Company is segmented by type into medical and diagnostic laboratory services, dental services, home health care and residential nursing care services, residential substance abuse and mental health facilities, hospitals and outpatient care centers, physicians and other health practitioners, all other ambulatory health care services, and ambulance services.

It is also segmented by end user gender into male and female, and by type of expenditure, public, private subsegments covered, medical laboratory services, diagnostic imaging centers, general dentistry, oral surgery, orthodontics and prosthodontics, other dental services, home health care providers, nursing care facilities, orphanages & group homes, retirement communities, residential mental health & intellectual disability facilities, substance abuse centers, hospitals, outpatient care centers, specialist doctors, primary care doctors, physical therapists, optometrists, chiropractors, podiatrists, ground ambulance services, air ambulance services, and water ambulance services.

The global healthcare services market size is expected to decline from $7.10 trillion in 2019 to $6.65 trillion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.3%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Globally, the essential and emergency healthcare services have been prioritized which include COVID-related activities, prevention and management of communicable diseases, reproductive health, maternal health, new-born and child health, and other emergencies, while, non-essential services that include health promotional activities, other non-emergency screening services, routine diagnostic tests, and other desired health services among others have been restricted and recommended to shut down. Therefore, although some of medical emergency services are available, since most of the other healthcare services are shut down, the market is expected to slightly decline. The healthcare services market growth rate is expected to recover at 7% from 2021 and reach $9.72 trillion in 2023. North America has the largest healthcare services market share, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific is the second largest region, accounting for 25% of the global healthcare services market.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Healthcare Market - By Types (Healthcare Services, Pharmaceutical Drugs, Medical Equipment, Biologics And Veterinary Healthcare), By Competitors, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-market

Healthcare Analytics - Market By Type (Hardware And Software), By Applications, By Services, By Company Profiles, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-analytics-market

Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/physicians-and-other-health-practitioners-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Hospitals And Clinics Market - By Service Type (Hospitals, Clinics); By End User-Gender (Female, Male), By Expenditure (Public, Private), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospitals-and-clinics-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.