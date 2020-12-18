Dominic Kennedy and Jennifer Adams Talk about Serenity and Industry Shakeup with Candice Georgiadis
Dominic Kennedy, personal trainer in Hollywood/Beverly Hills & CEO of the Dominic Effect. Jennifer Adams, created TruKid, truly healthy, kid skin products.
— Jennifer Adams, created TruKid, a truly healthy, kid-friendly product range
Dominic Kennedy, personal trainer in Hollywood/Beverly Hills and CEO of the Dominic Effect
Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?
One of my favorite books that I read over from time to time is “the Four Agreements,” by Don Miguel. He talks about 4 agreements that can help you amongst many situations.
1. Be impeccable with your word
2. Don’t take anything personally
3. Don’t make assumptions
4. Always do your best
Out of all 4 agreements, “Don’t make assumptions,” has resonated with me over and over again. This agreement is one that I always keep in the back of my mind whether I am dealing with a personal relationship or something comes up at work. Not to make assumptions on what someone is feeling or going through and letting that person speak their truth is so important.
I think this goes along with creating a great work environment. To not make assumptions on whatever is going on but keep the communication open and flowing. It sounds simple, but we are all human and this can often be challenging to remember in the moment.
I use this in both personal training and real estate. With both of my careers, I never want to make an assumption of what my personal training client is battling with or why they binge eat, etc. The same goes with real estate. I’m not there to make assumptions on my clients needs but have direct communication with them on exactly what they want.
Jennifer Adams, created TruKid, a truly healthy, kid-friendly product range
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
Focus: I hear this a lot and also say it a lot. Making one product or service successful is more sustainable than being distracted by several new products (or companies) at once. I struggle with this nearly everyday because I am creative and am always thinking about what to do next. I have to remind myself that spreading resources and time too thin is just a bad process — and the fastest way to fail.
Sometimes “me too” is ok: I had a toy company years ago and I created beautifully painted butterfly wings. I kept being asked to create Angel Wings and I said — someone else already does that. My customers said I would rather buy it all from you vs. two vendors. I decided to just do it and the Angel Wings became my #2 seller.
Create the company that works for you: I felt I needed to grow my business in a certain way — focus on selling to smaller wholesalers then scale into Mass Market retailers; as it seemed others were doing. I realized that after a while that I had made my business really complicated and did not like the complexity I created. 2.5 years ago, I pivoted to a model that made it easier to manage and scale while fitting my personality and skill set better. Not only am I growing a better business but I like how simple it is.
We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?
HA! I am never done — my mind is always whirling. Ask my kids when I make them go trend shopping and ask them questions about what might be missing from a given category I am looking at, or are there things in their lives that could be much better. More importantly, I am working toward a no-plastic packaging consumer goods company. We are on our way to that with our Bubble Podz and its compostable packaging, but my goal is to be plastic free with innovative packaging by 2023 (or sooner).
Additionally, I am getting ready to shake things up in the Pet Category. I have designed a product range that will make washing your pet so much easier and better for the dogs (plastic free, of course). I am very excited about this launch in Q1 of 2021.
