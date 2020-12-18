Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1300 Block of Allison Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two Offense that occurred on Thursday, December 17, 2020, in the 1300 block of Allison Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:44 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Thursday, December 17, 2020, 43 year-old Ali Zarrincalaki, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

 

