Kelley Watson and Ben Lamm Discussing Grit and Changing the World with Fotis Georgiadis
Kelley Watson, Pilates instructor and business owner. Ben Lamm, founder and CEO of Hypergiant.
GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 18, 2020
Developing 'grit', beating the odds, it goes by many names, but Kelley Watson is an example of it. Fotis Georgiadis interviews her, an excerpt below, to discuss how she developed it and how it affected her life. In addition, Fotis Georgiadis interviewed Ben Lamm and his work on the next big thing.
Based on your experience, can you share 5 pieces of advice about how one can develop Grit? (Please share a story or example for each)
You are your own best asset. Learn how to up-skill or re-skill. At the age of 53 I started a modeling career which segued into independent film roles and appearances on network television. I have always loved radio, and had experience hosting on air shows. I am consistently told I have a beautiful voice. One summer I took voice acting classes in Chicago, cut a demo CD, and sent it to agents. A year went by, and nothing. I returned to the studio and recorded another, a better demo, and sent it to agents. Then I got the nicest rejection letters: “We like your sound but we have talent who already sound like you. Please resubmit in 3–4 months”. Awesome!
Then Chicago-based DeSanti Talent called me. They had just purchased an agency, and were moving file cabinets when my demo flew out of a drawer! They listened to it and signed me. With DeSanti representing me I was able to access national casting sites like Casting Networks, Inc., Actors Access, Inc. and Backstage, Inc. I now had an ‘in” to “The Biz”.
My big break came when I submitted to a Danish reality show entitled “Denmark Adventure” where Americans spend summer in Denmark to find their Danish family.” I qualified. I am part Viking, part English, 100% Imperialist; so genetically predisposed for Grit. My “Denmark Adventure” submission photo launched my modeling career which catapulted into film and television work. My master’s degree is in public administration (MPA). Go figure.
Believe in yourself. Know that hard times bring out inner strength you didn’t even know you had. My breast cancer journey led me to specialize my Pilates practice in post-operative, restorative breast cancer remediation. My expertise with breast cancer clients led me to a position with a Bermuda wellness studio where I trained the Bermuda Police Service. My work with BPS leveraged my qualifications to my current Pilates job in Naples, which I love.
Believe in the Law of Inspired Action. The Law of Inspired Action, one of the 12 Spiritual Laws, states that we must actively pursue our goals and take inspired steps toward the thing we want. I wanted to get us out of poverty so badly that I worked three jobs and skipped dinner for years. It won’t hurt you to be hungry. Hunger is motivating. [...]
Ben Lamm, founder and CEO of Hypergiant
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
BIg ideas take time: all ideas take longer than you think to germinate and grow. I want things to happen overnight and I keep being reminded that they don’t. A lot of building a business is patiently doing your job while you wait for things to happen.
Great ideas take longer: I used to think that every other idea I had was a good idea. And, I would chase them and build them. However, as I’ve built companies and scaled ideas, I’ve also realized that the really good ideas take longer to grow. Sometimes you need to push out bad ideas, say goodbye to okay ideas, leave behind profitable ideas in search of something that is really great.
All ideas require great marketing: All ideas require good marketing and great brand building. This is something I’ve sort of inherently known from a young age but I’ve continued to learn more and more as I’ve watched other companies try to succeed. I’ve seen amazing ideas die because they couldn’t get traction. And, I’ve seen okay ideas explode because they’ve gotten great marketing traction. I wish it was different but the truth is that some “good ideas” are good because you’ve heard about them.
More is more: It’s human nature to want more of everything. We want to earn more, to learn more, to create more and so on… Don’t hold back. Chase it all.
It’s a Brave New World, sort of: Business doesn’t change as quickly as you want. So constantly keep in mind that even though it’s a brave new world, whatever you’re experiencing has probably happened before in history. And, as such the best way to predict the future is really to understand the past.
