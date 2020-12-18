Manitoba confirms increases to provincial renewable fuel blending regulations
Regulations increase renewable content in diesel to 5% in 2022, and in gasoline to 10% in 2022
Manitoba can meet not only its climate goals but also support the economic viability and social health of rural communities in every corner of the province.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Government of Manitoba has published final regulations that increase renewable content in diesel from the current level of 2% to 3.5% in 2021 and finally to 5% in 2022. Renewable content in gasoline increases from the current level of 8.5% to 9.25% in 2021 and to 10% in 2022.
Ian Thomson, President of Advanced Biofuels Canada stated: “Publication of these final regulations establishes the role of biofuels as a fundamental component of Manitoba’s Climate and Green Plan. Increased renewable fuel availability will provide significant emission reductions in Manitoba’s first five-year Carbon Savings Account period under the Climate and Green Plan Implementation Act, 2018. With this, Manitoba achieves not only its climate goals but also creates a larger role for the province’s agricultural sector and its importance to economic viability and social health of rural communities in every corner of the province.”
Since implementing its renewable fuel policies in both gasoline and diesel, Manitoba has reduced over 4 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions and realized direct economic benefits for Manitoba’s agricultural producers and processors in both domestic and export markets.
Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels and synthetic fuels. Our members are global leaders in commercial production of advanced biofuels, with over 14 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Our members include Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators and are actively developing new clean liquid fuels production and distribution assets and operations in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
