Bay County Council on Aging Named PSC Helping Hand

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) is recognizing the Bay County Council on Aging as December’s Helping Hand for helping to raise public awareness about the Lifeline Assistance telephone and broadband discount program, energy and water conservation, and scams affecting Florida’s seniors. “We appreciate Bay County Council on Aging’s willingness to share the PSC’s consumer information with Bay County residents,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “We can help consumers apply for discounted telephone service, recognize potential scams, and better understand how conservation can help them save money on their utility bills.” Each month, the PSC highlights a partner agency or organization whose clients are eligible for the federal Lifeline Program and/or need help reducing energy and water bills. Through these PSC Helping Hand partnerships, the Commission shares vital information to help consumers better manage their resources to meet their monthly bills and avoid falling for utility-related scams. “We are excited to be named a PSC Helping Hand,” said Elizabeth Coulliette, CEO of Bay County Council on Aging. “The Council’s aim is to assist Bay County residents with achieving and maintaining an independent, healthy lifestyle. We appreciate the PSC’s educational forum to assist our clients and look forward to continuing our partnership.” Look for all the PSC Helping Hand outreach partner recognitions on the PSC’s homepage, www.floridapsc.com, under Hot Topics. About Bay County Council on Aging Located in Panama City, the Bay County Council on Aging recently celebrated 49 years of service to the people of Bay County. It is a private non-profit corporation governed by a Board of Directors and a Chief Executive Officer. Services are provided throughout Bay County for elderly, disabled and disadvantage persons who need assistance to maintain their independence, health and quality of life. The agency provides services to more than 7,000 individuals annually through programs and services for elderly, disabled, disadvantaged and low income persons. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.