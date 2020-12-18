Philadelphia party punk band “The Robinsons” release controversial album art with new single & self-produced comic book
PHILADELPHIA, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A year following the release of the band’s debut album, Philadephia punk scene natives “The Robinsons” are gaining attention due to their “not safe for work” cover photo, which features an almost nude photograph of vocalist Brandon Richie. This single “Touch it?” is set to release alongside the band’s comic book on 12/27/2020, which depicts the band’s epic journey across the United States.
The new track “Touch It?” was written by band members Brandon Richie and Jordan Bailey. The song gives a look into the uncertainty of a man seeking more than just friendship. Richie and Bailey have been working tirelessly in the studio formulating a new sound that fits the band’s new motif. “Touch It” will be the first track released that demonstrates this new direction. Additionally, the band is trying to implement unique methods of marketing, such as the release of their anticipated graphic novel.
While the song is set to release on Spotify, TikTok, Apple Music, and all other streaming platforms on 12/27/2020, there is already some excitement brewing within the band’s fanbase, as it has been almost a year since the band has released music. The group is also finding success with their comic book release, as it can be found in many stores in the tri-state area and has already proven to be an excellent publicity move as it will interest an entirely new audience.
“The amount of support we are getting for our new music and book has been heartwarming and inspiring. We are really enjoying crafting a new sound to rock your 1998 Saturn SC2,” says Brandon Richie.
Philadelphia’s finest party punks! High energy songs about sex, boring parties, and being broke. The songwriting duo featuring Brandon Richie and Jordan Bailey produce everything DIY!
Contact
215-913-9929, 215-901-4186
Media Relations
The Robinsons
+1 215-913-9929
therobinsonsmusic@aol.com