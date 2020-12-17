Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Christopher Cross Releases Limited Edition Box Set

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a career spanning four decades, Christopher Cross has sold over 10 million albums and been awarded five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and five Top 10 singles.

This year Christopher Cross celebrates the 40th Anniversary of his musical journey with a spectacular box set, Christopher Cross: The Complete Works. The set contains 13 CDs – 12 previously-released albums plus a bonus CD of 15 rare tracks. All the tracks have been digitally remastered by Bernie Grundman.

Each set includes a special gift: a pink vinyl LP with one cut from each of Christopher’s albums. Each track was chosen by Christopher and digitally remastered for vinyl.

Christopher Cross: The Complete Works is elegantly bound into a stunning collector’s edition, a work of art beautifully designed by Gary Dorsey of Pixel Peach Studios. This special release is limited to 1000 copies and each box set is personally autographed by Christopher.

Says Cross, “I am very excited to release this set which embodies the work of a lot of wonderfully talented people and represents my legacy of which I am profoundly proud.”

To view the box set, please go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCSpBi3CuHI&feature=emb_logo

Distribution channels: Music Industry


