Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Jann Klose Announces New 2026 Tour Dates

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just back from performing in his former hometown of Hamburg, Germany, Jann Klose is heading to Los Angeles, CA for several performances. On 1/23 He will be on the Martin Guitar Stage at the NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center as well as a show at Trip Santa Monica on 1/24 and a house show in LA on 1/25.Jann is finishing work on his eighth studio album due for release in June of 2026. He is once again partnering up with “Surrender” producer Marcus Dembinski. Several guest artists are to appear on the album including Everett Bradley (Bon Jovi, Seal), Marcella Detroit (Shakespears Sister, Eric Clapton), Rachel Flowers (Dweezil Zappa), Alphonso Horne (Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and more to be announced.Both Marcella Detroit and Rachel Flowers will be joining Jann for his set on January 23rd at 2 PM on the Martin Guitar Stage at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA.Jann Klose’s latest single “When I’m With You” exploded on YouTube with the official music video passing 150,000 views. Directed by Texan-born filmmaker Sam Casey, the video is shot in true stop motion on location in New York City.Watch the Music Video for “When I’m With You” here: https://youtu.be/Z_gsvGiG8EI Tour Dates:1/23: Martin Guitar Stage at the NAMM Show, Anaheim, CA1/24: The Trip Bar, Santa Monica, CA w/ Marky Lennon & Friends1/25: Private Event, Los Angeles, CA3/15: House Concert, Fort Myers, FL4/17: One Marylebone, London, UK5/10: Port Washington Public Library, Port Washington, NY5/25: House Concert, Youngstown, OH5/29: Private Event, New York, NY5/30: The Bitter End, New York, NY5/31: The Bitter End, New York, NY6/06: The Sellersville Theater, Sellersville, PA w/ Craig Thatcher9/26: Brick Hill House Concerts, Orleans, MA9/27: House Concert, Shrewsbury, MAInfo & Tickets: jannklose.com/showsJANN KLOSE is an award-winning pop singer-songwriter, who has released seven albums and two EPs. Klose was raised in Kenya, South Africa, Germany and the United States. Singles from his most recent albums “Surrender” and “In Tandem” have accumulated over 10 million streams across all platforms and charted on Top 40 radio in the US and South Africa. He is the singing voice of Tim Buckley in the movie “Greetings from Tim Buckley” (Universal). His songs have been heard on the GRAMMYnominated “Healthy Food For Thought” compilation, charted in the Billboard Top 10 compilation “Action Moves People United” as well as MTV Cribs and movies “Married Young” (Amazon), “Dead Broke” (Warner Bros) featuring Paul Sorvino and “One Little Finger” alongside Quincy Jones. He has performed as an actor and singer in touring companies of Broadway musicals, including “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Jekyll and Hyde,” and “The Who’s Tommy” as well as made for TV movies, voice overs and commercials.For more information:jannklose.comYouTube.com/jannkloseinstagram.com/jannkloseFacebook.com/jannklosePress inquiries:

