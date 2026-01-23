LEGENDARY PROG ROCK BAND NEKTAR SELLS OUT OF THE FIRST PRESSING OF MISSION TO MARS

Nektar - Mission to Mars Nektar - Mission to Mars Deko Entertainment

ISSUES LIMITED EDITION AQUA BLUE HAND NUMBERED AND SIGNED TO KICK OFF THEIR 2026 MISSION TO MARS TOUR.

STOCKTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formed in Germany in 1969, Nektar favored extended compositions and concept albums over the constraints of pop. They were among the progenitors of the progressive rock movement of the 1970s as well as the jam-band scene that arose in the late 1990s. Their sound traveled well to the States, where they enjoyed Top 40 success with A Tab in the Ocean (1972) and Remember the Future (1973). Nearly 20 albums later, the band’s artistic and personal charisma has earned them masses of devoted fans along with their album “The Other Side” (2020) which was Number 1 on Amazon Progressive Music. For over half a century, Nektar has been the guiding star for countless fans, leading them on mesmerizing expeditions through the vast expanses of the cosmos and the depths of the ocean. With their unique fusion of progressive rock and stunning visuals, these trailblazing prog-rock legends have ignited the imaginations of generations.Nektar’s latest release, Mission To Mars, is the first in a trilogy and the first to feature new drummer, Jay Dittamo, alongside longtime members Ryche Chlanda (guitars, vocals), Kendall Scott (keyboards, synths), Maryann Castello (vocals) and original founding member Derek “Mo” Moore (bass guitar, vocals). Nektar melded those aforementioned traits with the soothing mellowness and adventurous jamming of Camel, the Grateful Dead and Caravan. Nektar’s knack for thought-provoking concepts and entrancing music has rarely wavered and is just as evident on Mission To Mars.The first pressing of Mission To Mars is officially Sold Out worldwide so Deko Entertainment is thrilled to announce a second pressing Limited to 300 copies on Aqua Blue only for Indie Record Stores and 100 hand numbered and signed by the band available only direct to consumer. As founding member Moore says, “We have had the Mission to Mars LP pressed in a very different color. There will be 100 units numbered and signed available. Please order these special copies NOW before they run out. Please note the first pressing is Sold Out.”Watch “Mission To Mars” 3D Video: https://youtu.be/hKdO04l2Flc?si=zSPTGYher-KbhtZi The band also kicks off the first of their 2026 dates in January at the following venues.Friday January 23rd – My Father’s Place – Roslyn, NYSaturday January 24th – The Dunellen Theater – Dunellen, NJTickets here: https://nektarsmusic.com/events/ There are a limited number of the autographed vinyl available while supplies last: https://www.dekoentertainment.com/nektar Track list:Mission To MarsLong Lost SundayOne Day Hi One Day LoI’ll Let You InFor more information:Deko Entertainment–Art Has ValuePress inquiries:

