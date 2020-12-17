Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (December 17, 2020)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 17, 2020

 

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 243,583/19,191
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,484/359
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,207,401

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 317

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 8,357 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 24.2% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

###

