Female mountain lion hunting to close in HD's 390 & 391

Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Thursday, December 17, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – December 17, 2020

Female mountain lion hunting to close in HD’s 390 & 391

The hunting of female mountain lions in southwestern Montana hunting districts 390 and 391, which include portions of Broadwater, Gallatin, and Meagher counties, will close at one-half hour after sunset on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

The order halting the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest sub-quota for lions in the districts combined had been met. 

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov, choose "Hunting", then “Drawing & Quota Status”, or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

 

-fwp-

