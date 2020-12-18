FWP WHIP council to meet January 8

Councils & Committees News

Friday, December 18, 2020

The Montana Wildlife Habitat Improvement Program (WHIP) advisory council will conduct a Zoom meeting on Friday, Jan. 8, starting at 9 a.m. WHIP was established during the 2017 Legislature to set aside up to $2 million of federal Pittman-Robertson funding for the purpose of wildlife habitat restoration work in the form of noxious weed management. The program focuses on landscape-scale projects involving multiple landowners working together to solve noxious weed issues on priority habitats.

The council will meet to discuss program administration and make funding recommendations to FWP for grant applications submitted in November 2020. A public comment opportunity is scheduled for the afternoon session.

For information about how to participate in the Zoom meeting, please contact WHIP Coordinator Kim Antonick at 406-444-7291 or Kim.Antonick@mt.gov.

