Phyllanthus niruri and Haritaki Teas May Provide Significant Digestion Support

Phyllanthus niruri (Chanca Piedra) and Terminalia chebula (Haritaki) herbal teas may provide all-natural digestion support and help address digestive disorders.

"We sell high-quality Phyllanthus niruri tea and extract and Terminalia chebula extract in our online store. To learn more about these healthy herbal teas, read our Phyllanthus FAQ and Terminalia FAQ."
— Michael Van der Linden
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While working and spending so much time at home in 2020, many people are eating more, particularly more sugary, fatty, and processed food. The ensuing digestive problems can cause constipation, and can lead to more serious issues such as diverticulosis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and hemorrhoids. Phyllanthus niruri (Chanca Piedra) tea and Terminalia chebula (Haritaki) tea can provide all-natural, healthy digestion support.

“Problems with digestion used to be a topic of conversation around the holidays. Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's – these were the celebrations that caused stomach distress,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “During the pandemic, people are home more and are eating more. The digestion issues people are experiencing only get worse during the holiday season.”

Phyllanthus niruri, also known as Chanca Piedra and Stone Breaker, is regularly used to support the proper function of the colon, lungs, liver, kidneys, and spleen. It has been traditionally used to help the immune and lymphatic systems combat viruses and bacteria, support the digestive system and renal system, and reduce stress on the pancreatic system.

Much has been written about the liver-healing properties and positive hepatoprotective effects of Phyllanthus niruri. By supporting healthy liver function Phyllanthus may support the body’s healthy cortisol metabolism, modulating the negative effects of “the stress hormone.”

In addition, Phyllanthus niruri supports the liver in its production of bile, an essential component to digestion. Bile interacts with both water and fat, allowing the intestines to more easily emulsify and absorb fat. This process helps the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K.

Terminalia chebula, also called Haritaki, is often used to support digestive health and address digestive disorders, such as constipation, irritable bowel system, flatulence, ulcers, vomiting, kidney stones, and hemorrhoids. It may help to maintain regular elimination in order to clear accumulated toxins in the gut. By supporting the removal of body toxins in a natural way, it may help boost metabolism, improve energy, reduce hypertension, and improve overall digestive health.

“We sell Phyllanthus niruri herbal tea, extract, and powder in our online store,” Van der Linden says. “We sell Terminalia chebula as a bulk extract or in 100 gram boxes that we call GURGLE Digestive Health Support. We encourage our customers to learn more by reading our Phyllanthus FAQ and Terminalia FAQ. We also encourage them to respect the science and do their research.”

About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sell the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Cistus incanus and Phyllanthus niruri (Chanca Piedra). The company sells teas and extracts that provide the best science-based support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to learn about these teas and extracts, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download our free Lessons from the Darkness e-book. U.S. orders $75+ ship free.

