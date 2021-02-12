Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran in Vermont with Lung Cancer and Who Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Be $100,000+

“We recommend attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Vermont-if he had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago in the a navy-compensation may be $100,000+. ” — Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BURLINGTON, VERMONT , USA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “We strongly recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Vermont-if he had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. The financial compensation does not involve suing the navy, and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. Financial compensation settlement for a person like this might be $100,000+ as attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

"Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with lung cancer and who was exposed to asbestos in the navy depends on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. Prior to 1982 navy sailors were frequently required to work around asbestos on ships, submarines or at a ship-submarine undergoing repairs at a shipyard because the health consequences were not fully understood of constant exposure to asbestos. If the person we have described sounds like you or your loved one-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled asbestos exposure attorneys." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Burlington, South Burlington, Rutland, Barre, Montpelier or anywhere in Vermont. https://Vermont.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Vermont include the US Navy, asbestos miners, power plant workers, public utility workers, paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists, mechanics, and construction workers. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate: “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact. Frequently compensation for people like this might exceed $100,000." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/ about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.