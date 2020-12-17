Learn on Demand Systems Recognized by G2 as “Easiest Admin” and “High Performer”

Company also celebrated the highest Net Promoter Score for the Virtual IT Labs category

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn on Demand Systems has been recognized as “Easiest Admin” and “High Performer” based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and ratings from real users on G2.com, Inc., the world’s leading business solutions review website.

To achieve these badges, Learn on Demand Systems scored the highest among other contenders in the “ease of admin” category, a 9.5 score for “Quality of Support,” far exceeding the 8.7 average, and the highest “likelihood to recommend” (i.e. Net Promoter Score) for the Virtual IT Labs category.

“We are honored to be recognized in these categories by G2 as they correlate with our goal to make the creation of labs as simple and easy as possible, shortening the time and effort our customers invest in developing hands-on experiences for their learners,” said Corey Hynes, CEO of Learn on Demand Systems.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer of G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

The “Easiest Admin” and “High Performer” badges are in addition to the “Users Love Us” badge that Learn on Demand Systems earned this fall.

“These folks get it! Learn on Demand Systems allows you to spin up real instances of IT environments, and then present issues that have to be resolved by the student. Like taking a real driver's test, in a car...or a starship. I’m very impressed. They even have an LMS environment you can spin up in conjunction with your particular lab,” says Rick Bauer, a Learn on Demand Systems customer.

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Learn on Demand Systems) at https://lods.one/reviewus.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights. For more information, go to http://www.g2.com.

About Learn on Demand Systems

Learn on Demand Systems, an Inc. 5000 company, enables organizations through experiential learning and skills validation. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, AWS, Global Knowledge, New Horizons and Pearson VUE, use Learn on Demand Systems to deliver hands-on challenge-based learning, learning management, performance-based testing and badging solutions to customers, partners and staff. The company’s innovative challenge labs are paving the way for the broad adoption of performance-based testing across the IT training and certification industry. To learn more, visit http://www.learnondemandsystems.com or follow Learn on Demand Systems on Twitter at @LoDSystems.