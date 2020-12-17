FDLE arrests Sarasota man for child pornography
For Immediate Release December 17, 2020 MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – Special agents with the FDLE Fort Myers Regional Operations Center Cyber Squad arrested Stanley Roderick Fetsch, 42, of Sarasota, on one count of promotion of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography. FDLE agents took Fetsch into custody on a court ordered arrest warrant yesterday, after forensic examinations of Fetsch’s computer devices uncovered previously possessed videos of prepubescent children involved in sex acts. On October 29, FDLE agents served a search warrant at Fetsch’s residence and found an external hard disk drive that contained the child pornography. Fetsch was booked into the Manatee County Jail and will be extradited back to Sarasota County to face the charges. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 12th Judicial Circuit. Due to Fetsch’s association with minors, additional victims may exist. If you have any information about Fetsch, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Ft. Myers Regional Operations Center at (239) 278-7170. Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001