Technical Amendment From The BCBS On Capital Treatment Of Non Performing Loans And External Ratings

About

ARC Ratings, S.A. is an international credit rating agency based in Europe, registered with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and recognised as an External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI). Amalgamating the know-how and background of six experienced partner agencies on four continents, ARC Ratings takes advantage of its global reach, local expertise and network-based approach to best serve issuers and investors by assigning stable credit ratings that optimally identify credit risk. ARC Ratings addresses the global capital markets’ need for a stronger competitive environment in the credit rating business. ARC Ratings results from the combined efforts of six domestic CRAs to transform one of them, Companhia Portuguesa de Rating, S.A. (CPR), into a global CRA. ARC Ratings network has twenty-one offices globally, assigning ratings in approximately thirty countries spanning Asia, Africa, Europe and South America.

