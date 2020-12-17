Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,696 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 Daily Update 12-17-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 17, 2020, there have been 1,353,347 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 68,485 total cases and 1,071 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 98-year old female from Barbour County, a 78-year old male from Barbour County, an 81-year old male from Monongalia County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 105-year old female from Jefferson County, a 57-year old female from Ohio County, a 70-year old female from Marshall County, an 84-year old male from Boone County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, an 85-year old male from Preston County, an 89-year old female from Marshall County, a 100-year old female from Boone County, a 74-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, an 81-year old male from Brooke County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County, a 75-year old female from Hardy County, a 76-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old male from Lewis County, an 85-year old female from Preston County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 76-year old male from Mercer County, a 59-year old female from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Wood County, a 61-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Tucker County, a 60-year old female from Barbour County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 90-year old female from Raleigh County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, and an 81-year old male from Raleigh County.

“Every life lost to this deadly virus leaves a hole in a family, a community and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I offer my deepest sympathies to all who are mourning a loved one today.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (577), Berkeley (4,916), Boone (859), Braxton (190), Brooke (1,083), Cabell (4,221), Calhoun (112), Clay (216), Doddridge (183), Fayette (1,429), Gilmer (262), Grant (624), Greenbrier (1025), Hampshire (724), Hancock (1,441), Hardy (578), Harrison (2,205), Jackson (949), Jefferson (1,961), Kanawha (7,412), Lewis (369), Lincoln (596), Logan (1,292), Marion (1,347), Marshall (1,724), Mason (856), McDowell (773), Mercer (2,006), Mineral (1,941), Mingo (1,172), Monongalia (4,422), Monroe (505), Morgan (499), Nicholas (529), Ohio (2,102), Pendleton (202), Pleasants (228), Pocahontas (304), Preston (1,188), Putnam (2,560), Raleigh (2,212), Randolph (969), Ritchie (272), Roane (248), Summers (343), Taylor (530), Tucker (252), Tyler (254), Upshur (675), Wayne (1,417), Webster (114), Wetzel (549), Wirt (167), Wood (3,913), Wyoming (988).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

 

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

 

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Thursday, December 17, 2020:

Berkeley County

Boone County

Hampshire County

  • 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV 26704

Hardy County

Jackson County

  • 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Mingo County

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

  • 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, under the tent, 183 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

  • 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Ohio County

Putnam County

  • 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

  • 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna, WV

 

Additional testing will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Berkeley, Brooke, Grant, Harrison, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

There are many ways to obtain free COVID-19 testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

You just read:

COVID-19 Daily Update 12-17-2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.