BYOBikes Seeks Holiday Heroes to help build and gift bikes at its Celebration of the Spokes Event on December 18 and 19
Non-profit received 100 more requests in 2020 than in 2019 and is asking for immediate donations and volunteers to help them buy and build more bikes!
We are asking for people and businesses to help us bring more joy to children’s lives by donating funds or volunteering to help build bikes at our Celebration of the Spokes event this weekend!”NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BYOBikes is holding its second and final Celebration of the Spokes for 2020, to be held on December 18th and 19th at the Heroes of NOLA Community Center in Algiers. Volunteers can learn how to build a bike and watch the joy on a child's face as the less fortunate and at-risk children of New Orleans are gifted their first bike at the event. The non-profit is seeking more donations and volunteers because after they allocated 200 bikes this year, they received requests for 100 more bikes! Admission is free this year.
Ali Brown, co-founder and director of BYOBikes
BYOBikes' "Be a Holiday Hero” campaign asks for a donation of $150 to help to pay for one bike (including the helmet, lock, lights, and a safety course). The Holiday Hero can also help build the bike that will be gifted to at-risk youth. “We are asking for people and businesses to help us bring more joy to children’s lives by donating funds or volunteering to help build bikes at our Celebration of the Spokes event this weekend,” said Ali Brown, co-founder, and director of BYOBikes, "There are a lot of people who can not afford to buy Christmas gifts this year due to the effects of COVID-19. There is nothing more satisfying than seeing the joy on a child’s face when gifted his or her first bike".
In 2020, the Annual Celebration of the Spokes planned its Build A Bike Workshops and Bike Giveaways at two locations due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing rules. The non-profit, whose mission to provide at-risk youth their first bike and to spread joy in the community, has exceeded all expectations by giving away hundreds of bikes annually at its Celebration of the Spokes events.
BYOBikes has had great support from the community and partners such as the New Orleans Police Department, and youth organizations such as Son of A Saint, as well as New Orleans Council members, Kristin Gisleson Palmer, District C, and Joseph I. Giarrusso, III, District A. On December 3, Superintendent of Police, Shaun D. Ferguson, presented co-founder, Ali Brown, with the Coin Service of Excellence Award at the Celebration of the Spokes event. The award was in recognition of her work in teaching children responsibility, encouraging community spirit, promoting healthier lifestyles while providing them with a means of transportation to school or work.
"BYOBikes could not have achieved this great honor without all the support of co-founder, Robin Tate, the BYOBikes Board of Directors, our sponsors, donor, and volunteers," Brown said, "I especially want to thank the sponsors of the Celebration of the Spokes Events, Big Easy Events, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Rouses Markets, Crescent Crown Distributors, Big Easy Blends, and Fidelity Bank. Those who are interested in finding out more about BYOBikes, Celebration of the Spokes, or how to become a Holiday Hero, visit byobikes.org or sign up as a volunteer. We need your help assembling these bikes!! Let's get some bikes built for the children of New Orleans," Brown said.
About BYOBikes
The brainchild of Ali Brown and her father, Robin Tate, BYOBikes is a 501(3)(c) organization whose mission is to build a stronger, safer community. At BYOBikes, we believe that the bikes we donate have a lasting impact on our city’s youth. We are teaching the children responsibility, encouraging community spirit, promoting healthier lifestyles, and providing them with transportation to school and work. We want to be instrumental in preparing the youth to become the future leaders and influencers of the Greater New Orleans Community.
BYOBikes accepts donations year-round through its Facebook page and website. Since BYOBikes is 100% volunteer-driven, all of the funds donated are applied directly toward the purchase of bicycles. The “Holiday Hero” donation of $150 allows you to participate in the bike build and provide a NOLA child with a bike as well as a helmet, a lock, lights, and a safety course. There are also several corporate sponsorship opportunities available ranging from $ 300 to $15,000. Our sponsors and donors make BYOBikes possible, and we are so appreciative of their contributions. It is great to see the children, as well as our contributors, experience so much joy at our Bike Giveaway.” If you would like to be a part of empowering the youth and have a direct influence on the future of our city, contact BYOBikes today at info@byobikes.org.
