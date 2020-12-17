BYOBikes Seeks Holiday Heroes to help build and gift bikes at its Celebration of the Spokes Event on December 18 and 19

Help BYOBikes build and giveaway bikes to NOLA children - spread the joy! Chief of Police, Shawn Fergerson, gives BYOBikes the Coin Service of Excellence Award Volunteer, Donate or Sponsor and help us giveaway more bikes!

Non-profit received 100 more requests in 2020 than in 2019 and is asking for immediate donations and volunteers to help them buy and build more bikes!

We are asking for people and businesses to help us bring more joy to children’s lives by donating funds or volunteering to help build bikes at our Celebration of the Spokes event this weekend!” — Ali Brown, co-founder and director of BYOBikes