Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,584 in the last 365 days.

Christian Richard Given Career Achievement Award

Christian Richard and James Barnard

Christian Richard and James Barnard

James Barnard presenting award to Christian Richard

James Barnard presenting award to Christian Richard

Christian Richard Award

Christian's Career Achievement Award

Kerson Wallaw hosts its first Town Hall Meeting

For everyone here in the room today, you have always been available to help, support, and guide. Everyone here has benefitted from your genuine attention. And today, we are thanking you for that.”
— James Barnard
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerson Wallaw, a leading provider of professional IT and cybersecurity services, held its first Town Hall meeting in Montreal on December 11th, 2020. Most employees were present while others were remote. In a large conference room to respect social distancing, James Barnard, President and CEO of the KW Group, reviewed the last year and presented the objectives and growth strategy for 2021. The meeting was followed by workshops that allowed the team to discuss and improve methodology and various operational elements. Everyone agreed that the event was a success at every level.

One of the highlights was an award presented to Christian Richard, founder of Ubitrak. It underlines his outstanding career and contribution to the auditing industry. It was with great pleasure that Mr. Barnard, on behalf of the entire team, handed Mr. Richard with the Career Achievement Award.

“Everyone has moments to shine”, says Mr. Barnard in presenting the award to Mr. Richard. “And today, the light is shining on you, Christian."

“For everyone here in the room today, you have always been available to help, support, and guide. Everyone here has benefitted from your genuine attention. And today, we are thanking you for that.”

The actual message on the award is included here as picture. Congratulations Christian, well deserved!

ABOUT KERSON WALLAW. Kerson Wallaw Consulting Firm Inc. offers professional IT and cybersecurity services including project management, software development and IS auditing services. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, it has a presence across Canada. Kerson Wallaw aims to be Canada’s most recognized go-to partner for IS auditing services.

Contacts
James Barnard
President and CEO
info@kersonwallaw.com

Ryan Rees
Director Sales and Marketing
T. (438) 821-0486‬ ⎪ E. ryan.rees@kersonwallaw.com‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Ryan Rees
Kerson Wallaw | Ubitrak
email us here

You just read:

Christian Richard Given Career Achievement Award

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.