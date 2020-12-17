Christian Richard Given Career Achievement Award
Kerson Wallaw hosts its first Town Hall Meeting
For everyone here in the room today, you have always been available to help, support, and guide. Everyone here has benefitted from your genuine attention. And today, we are thanking you for that.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerson Wallaw, a leading provider of professional IT and cybersecurity services, held its first Town Hall meeting in Montreal on December 11th, 2020. Most employees were present while others were remote. In a large conference room to respect social distancing, James Barnard, President and CEO of the KW Group, reviewed the last year and presented the objectives and growth strategy for 2021. The meeting was followed by workshops that allowed the team to discuss and improve methodology and various operational elements. Everyone agreed that the event was a success at every level.
— James Barnard
One of the highlights was an award presented to Christian Richard, founder of Ubitrak. It underlines his outstanding career and contribution to the auditing industry. It was with great pleasure that Mr. Barnard, on behalf of the entire team, handed Mr. Richard with the Career Achievement Award.
“Everyone has moments to shine”, says Mr. Barnard in presenting the award to Mr. Richard. “And today, the light is shining on you, Christian."
The actual message on the award is included here as picture. Congratulations Christian, well deserved!
ABOUT KERSON WALLAW. Kerson Wallaw Consulting Firm Inc. offers professional IT and cybersecurity services including project management, software development and IS auditing services. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, it has a presence across Canada. Kerson Wallaw aims to be Canada’s most recognized go-to partner for IS auditing services.
Contacts
James Barnard
President and CEO
info@kersonwallaw.com
Ryan Rees
Director Sales and Marketing
T. (438) 821-0486 ⎪ E. ryan.rees@kersonwallaw.com
Ryan Rees
Kerson Wallaw | Ubitrak
