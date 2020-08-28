Ubitrak Moves to New Offices

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerson Wallaw, a leading provider of professional IT and cybersecurity services announces today that its latest acquisitions UBITRAK and ACCEL-PCI will be integrating the corporate head office in downtown Montreal, effective September 1st, 2020.

“We are truly happy and excited to be bringing everyone at the same location,” says James Barnard, President of Kerson Wallaw. “Having all the staff members in one office will definitely boost team synergy and cohesion.”

Due to the pandemic, remote work was implemented in mid-March. However, office time is gradually being brought back. Of course, to maintain a safe working environment for employees and visitors, social distancing measures are put into practice.

The time spent at the office - one to two days a week - is already very uplifting and good for morale. During those days at the office, the team appreciates physically seeing each other and having their meetings in-person. Relieved that hope is permitted for a post-covid, making it to the office is one of the week’s highlights.

Kerson Wallaw headquarters are located at 400-3 Place Ville-Marie, in the heart of Montreal, Canada. “Go Habs Go!”, for those who enjoy hockey!


ABOUT KERSON WALLAW. Kerson Wallaw Consulting Firm Inc. offers professional IT and cybersecurity services including project management, software development and IS auditing services. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, it has a presence across Canada. Kerson Wallaw aims to be Canada’s most recognized go-to partner for IS auditing services.

