Kerson Wallaw appoints Ryan Rees as Director of Sales and Marketing

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerson Wallaw announces today the appointment of Ryan Rees as its new Director of Sales and Marketing effective immediately.

Ryan has over 10 years of experience in business development and extensive knowledge of the cybersecurity and the payment card industries. He previously worked at Ubitrak / ACCEL-PCI as Manager Sales & Partnerships. In his new role with Kerson Wallaw he will be responsible for developing and implementing the national and international sales strategy.

“In the past 5 years I had the opportunity to collaborate with Ryan on a number of business projects”, said James Barnard, President of Kerson Wallaw. “Ryan excels in developing and maintaining successful customer relationships and partnerships. He is exactly what we need to take our business to the next level and we are very excited to have him on board.”

“I am thrilled to join this first-class organization and guide customers through what is often perceived as complex auditing processes”, declared Ryan Rees. “I am confident that Kerson Wallaw’s integrated services and seamless approach can help many more businesses reach their IT and security goals.”

ABOUT KERSON WALLAW.
Kerson Wallaw Consulting Firm Inc. offers professional IT and cybersecurity services including project management, software development and IS auditing services. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, it has a presence across Canada. Kerson Wallaw aims to be Canada’s most recognized go-to partner for IS auditing services.

Contacts
James Barnard
President and CEO
T. (514) 473-1743 ⎪ E. info@kersonwallaw.com

Ryan Rees
Director Sales and Marketing
T. ‭(438) 821-0486‬ ⎪ E. ryan.rees@kersonwallaw.com‬‬‬‬

Ryan Rees
Kerson Wallaw
+1 438-821-0486
