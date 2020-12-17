Milkio Sheep ghee has reached the market: relish a new vista of wellness

Sheep Ghee Benefits Sheep Ghee Benefits Milkio Foods organic ghee1

Milkio Foods has launched grass-fed sheep ghee. The ghee is loaded with nutrients and is capable to offer holistic health advantages like boosting immunity.

Milkio Sheep ghee contains loads of butyrate that supports maintain a healthy colon. •Milkio Sheep ghee contains MCT (Medium Chain Triglycerides), which promotes successful weight loss management.

HAMILTON, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milkio Foods, New Zealand, has launched Milkio Sheep ghee, a new addition to its product portfolio. Made of 100% grass-fed sheep milk cream, Milkio Sheep Ghee is a storage-friendly, high-aroma, Non-GMO, and nutritious dairy product that is pure and natural.Milkio sheep ghee offers a high smoke point hence you can use it in all types of cooking, especially high-temperature cooking. The dairy product is appropriate for the consumption of people of all ages and lifestyles; hence you can safely count it as a healthy kitchen staple.Packed with nutrients like vitamins and Omega fatty acids, Milkio Sheep ghee is a healthy dairy that is lactose-free, hence is safe for lactose intolerant people in their diet.Sheep Ghee ( Clarified Butter ) : Supplementary Information and Sheep ghee benefits• Milkio Grass-fed sheep ghee clarified butter offers a creamy texture; its high aroma contributes to its suitability as a natural and healthy culinary taste enhancer.• You can use Sheep ghee as a healthy spread, as well as a reliable source of healthy saturated fat. If you are following Keto or Paleo diet for your weight loss and healthy immunity maintenance, Milkio Sheep ghee is a friendly kitchen staple for you.• Milkio Grass-fed sheep ghee offers 485 ° F smoke point, which makes it a healthy, safe cooking oil, which you can use cooking both veg, non-veg, and desserts.• Milkio grass-fed sheep ghee contains more CLA than any non-grass-fed ghee variety. Made in pure and green New Zealand, Milkio Sheep ghee contains loads of butyrate that supports maintain a healthy colon. Sheep ghee in the diet is a natural remedy for constipation.• The product contains no additive, synthetic color, flavor, or preservatives.• Milkio sheep-ghee is produced in a sophisticated processing plant to ensure the consistent quality and safety of the product.• Milkio grass-fed sheep ghee is produced under RMP regulation and it is monitored by MPI (New Zealand Ministry of Primary Industries) and Food safety Control.• Milkio Sheep ghee contains MCT (Medium Chain Triglycerides), which promotes successful weight loss management.• It is a gluten-free product and Halal certified.Milkio Sheep Ghee is available in the market mow. You can contact Milkio Foods for its retailing opportunity.Milkio offers the Private label ghee manufacturing and contract manufacturing facility for grass-fed sheep ghee with quality assurance.

