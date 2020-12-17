Tremend positions as top supplier of IT services to the European Commission

Stefan Morcov

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tremend, a dynamic software company entering four times in a row the FT1000 ranking of the fastest-growing players in Europe, becomes a major technology service provider for the European Commission and other EU institutions. Through its advanced software engineering expertise, Tremend supports international public organizations in the digitization and innovation of areas such as education, finance, public government, and relationship with citizens.

With a portfolio of multiannual framework contracts signed for the European Commission and European Union institutions worth 25 million EUR, Tremend finishes 2020 with yearly revenues of approx. 2.7 million EUR and aims for 7 million EUR revenues in 2021 from this vertical. These projects consolidate Tremend’s presence in Belgium, Luxembourg and Italy, reconfirming its position as a top European software technology company.

The software engineering company is involved in ten major projects for EU institutions, with European coverage, impacting millions of citizens of the Union. The projects support the growth of competitiveness for adults and youths by promoting collaborative learning, enabling the connection between citizens and professionals, promoting exchanges of experience and know-how. The projects create networks and opportunities for personal development, provide cloud infrastructure solutions, management of complex IT platforms, development of innovative communication digital solutions, mobile applications, eLearning platforms, and multimedia content.

Some key projects of Tremend for the European Commission are EPALE — the Electronic Platform for Adult Online Learning in Europe, eTwinning and School Education Gateway — online platforms dedicated to educational specialists that promote the efforts of the European Commission in overcoming the current difficulties in pre-university education. Tremend is the technology partner in the consortium for the implementation of the European Platform for Digital Skills and Jobs. The company is also involved in the development of eLearning applications for the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and is responsible for business continuity systems on cloud for critical EU information portals.

Tremend’s customers include the Education, Audiovisual and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA), the Directorate-General for Education and Culture (DG EAC), the Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion (DG EMPL), the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA), the European Environment Agency (EEA), the Directorate-General for Communication (DG Comm), the Directorate-General for Informatics (DG DIGIT), the Joint Research Centre (JRC), the Directorate‑General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG CONNECT), and the Publications Office of the EU (OP).

Tremend’s technical expertise contributes to the development of IT infrastructures, encouraging transparency and efficiency in public sector organizations. The solutions delivered integrate high-end technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), UI/UX, and DevOps/cloud.

“Tremend brings a fresh approach to technology and innovation in the EU institutions’ projects. Through each project, we prove that we are a solid and reliable partner, able to successfully deliver solutions of every size, up to critical systems and complex projects of major public importance. We are strong supporters of the European development, we fully benefit from EU integration, and we actively contribute to it, both through our international economic activity as well as with the social impact of these projects”, says Stefan Morcov, Senior Partner, Tremend, Benelux.

Tremend will continue to focus on providing technological solutions contributing to the sustainable growth of the European society through solid partnerships with EU institutions, and aims to further develop its international business expansion in Western and Central Europe, Asia and America.

Tremend has 15 years of experience on the market, currently reaching over 400 software engineers and clients in 20 countries on 4 continents. The company implemented over 700 large-scale projects for companies in industries such as finance, telecom, banking, automotive, and medical services. The turnover amounts to 20 million Euros, at the end of 2020.

