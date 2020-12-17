Green Globe Certification Awarded to Valsana Hotel & Appartements in Switzerland
Green Globe has awarded Valsana Hotel & Appartements its first certification.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe has awarded Valsana Hotel & Appartements its inaugural certification with the property receiving an outstanding high compliance score of 93%.
The brand new Valsana Hotel & Appartements sits at the entrance of the Swiss village of Arosa bordering the forest, flanked by a lake and surrounded by beautiful panoramic views of the mountains. The architecture and interior design are an interpretation of the forest and surrounding nature while the latest technological innovations are utilized to minimise the hotel’s impact on the environment.
Michael and Stephanie Lehnort, General Managers at Valsana said, “Sustainability is a huge part of our daily business at Valsana Hotel & Appartements - we are always looking for sustainable product-alternatives and options to further improve. The Green Globe Certification is a big and important step in the process, and we are now even keener to work hard and find ways to further protect the beautiful environment we live in."
Sustainable Architecture & Interior Design
The hotel was built with sustainable technologies and materials. Materials, such as wood, from the "old" Valsana buildings were used in construction of new buildings. Valsana lies on the edge of the Arosa forest with untouched natural meadows instead of lawn surrounding the property plus its very own apiary that produces honey and promotes biodiversity.
High Tech Energy Solutions
Innovative sustainable approaches stand out at this alpine retreat. Valsana uses 100% renewable energy with electricity generated from hydropower. There is no reliance on fossil fuels during colder periods as an ice battery along with several geothermal probes utilize heat recovery processes to create warmth. Furthermore, 100% LED lighting is installed throughout the property and all windows are triple glazed and covered partially with window film to provide improved insulation.
Water saving measures have also been implemented with aerators fitted on all taps to conserve the consumption of potable water. In addition, green areas are irrigated via a drip system and only hardy plants that can withstand seasonal changes are grown in the gardens.
Valsana Green Team
The Valsana Green Team has been created comprised of staff members representing individual departments. The Team meets once a week to discuss options and ideas that will further improve daily business operations and foster responsible behavior in terms of the implementation of sustainability practices and future green initiatives.
Carbon Neutral Hotel
The hotel is a carbon neutral hotel and offsets all CO2 emissions through My Climate. Valsana in partnership with My Climate, has the opportunity to support two climate protection projects namely the renaturalized upland moors in the Tourbières des Ponts-de-Martel nature reserve in Neuchâtel, Switzerland and the Virunga mountain gorilla project in the Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda where energy efficient cooking stoves used by families are subsidized to reduce the use of firewood and the destruction of gorilla habitat.
From the time they check-in to the time they check-out, all guest stays are completely carbon neutral and each guest is given the opportunity to offset their entire journey to Valsana as well as the return trip back home.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
