Green Globe Certification Awarded to YAYS Concierged Boutique Apartments Entrepothaven

Green Globe awarded YAYS Concierged Boutique Apartments Entrepothaven its inaugural certification in October 2020.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently awarded YAYS Concierged Boutique Apartments Entrepothaven its first certification with the property achieving a notable compliance score of 86%.
If you want to experience the true vibe of Amsterdam as a harbour city and have a privileged point of view on its architectural experimentation, hip eateries and cultural highlights then YAYS Entrepothaven is the place to be. YAYS Entrepothaven is a brand-new building completed in Autumn 2019, comprised of 85 boutique apartments that reflect the maritime heritage of the area.
Thomas Branderhorst, Master Concierge at the apartments said, “All the team is proud of achieving our very first Green Globe Certification. Also, it is a great pleasure to receive the second Green Globe Certification for one of our properties!”
Sustainable Measures
YAYS Entrepothaven is firmly committed to its sustainability goals and has implemented green measures to minimize environmental impacts. The entire property has LED lighting and energy efficient washing machines have been installed along with water saving dual flush toilets in bathrooms. YAYS responsibly tracks all waste generated at the property and has partnered with Renewi, a waste company that converts different types of waste into renewable energy.
Green Team
“As Project Manager of the Green Globe Certification process within YAYS, I am pleased to share some of the sustainability initiatives that are in place and also our future planned actions. In accordance with Green Globe Certification standards, we have formed an internal Green Team to guide the process to obtain and also retain our certificates. The Green Team is a key part of our sustainability strategy and our members are very active within every part of our organisation ensuring that environmental, economic and social awareness grows each year amongst the entire team,” explained Mr. Branderhorst.
The Green Team at YAYS Concierged Boutique Apartments Entrepothaven are:
Robbert Laus, Director NL/BE at Short Stay Group and YAYS
Helen Hubert Assistant Manager at YAYS Entrepothaven
Ralf Poelman Operation Manager at YAYS and Short Stay Group Amsterdam and,
Thomas Branderhorst, Master Concierge at YAYS Entrepothaven
Neighbourhood Guide
YAYS has a strong focus on locality. With our “neighbor” concept, we aim to thoroughly engage with the neighborhoods we are part of. This means that we support small entrepreneurs who, in our opinion, have a positive influence in the local community. We do this in a multitude of different ways. For example, through the creation of our Neighborhood Guide in which we promote local entrepreneurs in Amsterdam.
The Neighborhood Guide is a presented to each guest upon check-in when staying at YAYS. The Guide is also a souvenir for all our guests to take home. It contains information on local products and the people who make them giving visitors a true, authentic taste of Amsterdam and areas surrounding YAYS Entrepothaven. Equipped with this guide, guests can wander around the neighborhood at their own pace and create their own unique experiences! At the same time local shops in the area profit from guest patronage.
Community Support Initiatives
In line with its CSR responsibilities, YAYS Entrepothaven supports local charity events such as the OHG-Run organised by the Buurtcooperatie OHG. The OHG Loop was first launched in 2015 and originated from a local initiative started by the OHG Neighborhood Cooperative to connect local residents through sport. Unfortunately, the annual event had to be cancelled this year due to corona restrictions, but it is hoped the Run will resume in 2021.
In addition, YAYS Entrepothaven staff members participate in the annual Amsterdam City Swim (ACS) that takes place within the beautiful iconic canals of the capital city. Founded in 2011 by fourteen friends, each year the people of Amsterdam swim together to raise money for research on ALS, a deadly motor-neurone disease. The YAYS Entrepothaven Swim Team happily contribute to fundraising for this worthwhile charity event.
Future Plans
The main focus in coming years will be to investigate what can be done in terms of choosing the right suppliers of products and services that support YAYS growing environmental focus. For instance, increasing the procurement of locally produced healthy sustainable food and drinks available for guests at the vending machines at YAYS Entrepothaven. As a self-catering property there are no dining facilities onsite.
For further information please see YAYS Sustainability Management Plan.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
