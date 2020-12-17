Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Santa Claus Makes a Stop at Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center to Receive His COVID-19 Vaccine

Santa Receives His COVID-19 Vaccine at Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center Before His Upcoming Christmas Duties

Santa received the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine without side effects in preparation of bringing joy to millions across the globe this holiday season

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Straight from the North Pole, Santa Claus made an unannounced stop at Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center today to receive the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine prior to his upcoming duties of bringing joy and happiness to children and families across the globe.

Santa chose to visit Las Vegas to receive his vaccine after receiving a letter from Greg Chase of Experience Strategy Associates, Doug Johnson of Entertainment Plus Productions and Cyndi Lundeberg of Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center. The trio who have been at the helm of multiple COVID activations across the valley were concerned that Santa should get vaccinated prior to starting his journeys next week on Christmas Eve.

“At Southern Hills Hospital we are dedicated to the care and improvement of human life and you know who else lives by our motto? Santa!” said Cyndi Lundeberg, Director of Marketing for Southern Hills Hospital. “Even though the vaccine is for our frontline healthcare workers, when Santa dropped in for his COVID-19 Vaccine we knew we had to make it happen.”

Santa, who also happens to be friends with Dr. Domenic Martinello, the Chief Medical Officer at Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center received the vaccine without any noted side effects.

Greg Chase
Experience Strategy Associates
+1 702-439-3222
Greg@MyExperienceStrategy.com

Santa Claus Makes a Stop at Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center to Receive His COVID-19 Vaccine

