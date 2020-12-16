Fargo VA COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Greetings Fargo VA Health Care System stakeholders and friends – As you are undoubtedly aware, VA is embarking on a new chapter in the fight against COVID-19. Vaccines are now being administered at VA facilities across the country. While we don’t have the exact date firmed up yet, we’re anticipating our first batch of vaccine to arrive at the Fargo VA soon. We’ll keep you posted on that front.

That said, it’s important to understand that many Veterans will not be able to get the vaccine during this initial rollout due to the limited supply received from the manufacturer. Initial supplies will first be offered to a specific set of front-line VA health care personnel who are essential in continuing to care for patients throughout the pandemic. Vaccination will be prioritized by job category according to guidelines from VA headquarters. Once the vaccine arrives, the first doses will go to front-line health care personnel in the Community Living Center, Intensive Care Unit, Inpatient Medical/Surgical, and Emergency Department. We will also offer the first doses to Veterans residing in the Community Living Center.

To reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, Veterans should not come into a VA facility seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. Instead, care teams will contact Veterans directly to schedule an appointment when a vaccine is available, based on each Veteran’s personal risk factors. As more vaccine becomes available, VA will offer it in accordance with CDC guidance to additional Veterans at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 as well as key front-line staff across the health care system. As increased vaccine supply is available in 2021, VA’s goal is to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all staff and Veterans who want to be vaccinated.