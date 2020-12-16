State AGs urge law to protect judges’ private information

(Subscription required) The proposed law would mandate federal agencies protect judges' personally identifiable information upon request, prohibit data brokers from selling such data and give states funds to adopt similar laws. New Jersey has already passed a version of the law.
