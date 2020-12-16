State Director Named to Federal Group Guiding Data Analysis

Tennessee’s director of the office of evidence and impact has been selected to serve on a committee to improve the federal government’s use of data and analysis. Christin Lotz will serve a two-year appointment to the newly created Advisory Committee on Data for Evidence Building (ACDEB), which is part of the Bureau of Economic Analysis in the U.S. Dept. of Commerce.

“I’m proud that Tennessee has a seat at the table on this committee and will help provide the framework for federal use of data,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “I’m committed to making sure that Tennessee state government is making the best use of data-based analysis, the evidence of how well we are serving Tennesseans.”

Christin is a 15-year veteran of state government. She previously served in Gov. Bill Haslam’s office of policy and as research director for Tennessee’s department of revenue. The office of evidence and impact is focused on using data to inform decision makers to ensure the state invests in programs that work for Tennesseans.

“Gov. Bill Lee has put Tennessee at the top of states using data and evidence to inform policy decisions, and I’m excited to have this opportunity to contribute on this panel,” Lotz said. “I look forward to using our experience to help guide federal policymakers.”

ACDEB will review, analyze and make recommendations on how to promote the use of federal data for evidence building, and how to facilitate data sharing, data linkage and privacy enhancing techniques. The committee will also review the coordination of data sharing or availability of data for evidence building across all agencies. And, they’ll provide the Office of Management and Budget a publicly available annual report on its activities and findings that will serve as a blueprint to enhance data sharing and evidence building for the nation.

Committee members serve without compensation, other than reimbursement for travel and accommodations for meetings.

Earlier this year, Tennessee was named as one of seven leading states for evidence-based policymaking (along with Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, Oregon, Utah and Washington). Tennessee’s use of evidence-based budgeting was highlighted for use of evidence and data to deal with the health and economic challenges of the pandemic. The report, 2020 Invest in What Works State Standard of Excellence was produced by Results for America In cooperation with the National Governor’s Association.

NOTE TO REPORTERS: Christin Lotz will make a presentation related to Tennessee’s use of data and evidence to inform decision making at the next meeting of ACDEB on December 18, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CST. The virtual meeting can be accessed here: https://www.bea.gov/evidence.