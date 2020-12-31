Key Housing Announces Coveted SoCal Corporate Housing Featured Listing Goes to Glendale Complex
Key Housing is a best-in-class service to find corporate, short term, and serviced apartments in California. The company has a new post on Glendale.
Glendale showcases the best in Southern California living, and 'The Americana at Brand' showcases the best in short-term corporate housing in Glendale.”GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a best-in-class service to find hard-to-find corporate, short term and serviced apartments in California at http://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its SoCal designee for corporate housing to be 'The Americana at Brand' complex located at 889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210. The complex shines attention on the San Fernando Valley as visiting businesspeople return to the Los Angeles region for business trips.
"Glendale showcases the best in Southern California living, and 'The Americana at Brand' showcases the best in short-term corporate housing in Glendale," explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "Glendale sports a Mediterranean climate, making it ideal for a January business trip that combines business and pleasure."
Persons who wish to learn more about the complex can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?action=form3&ID=873. That page summarizes the complex, explaining, for example, that it offers the best of metropolitan living. It is bright, clean, open, cultivated, The community blends ultimate comfort and urban style. Shared amenities include a pool and spa deck, fireside lounge, the fitness center, resident club room and the great room. To further unwind, corporate visitors can take a stroll in the lovely open-air paseo. Those who are coming to California for essential travel, can visit the website at https://keyhousing.com/ to learn more, including reaching out to a rental consultation who can help them find hard-to-find corporate housing in California, not only in Glendale and the San Fernando Valley but throughout all of Southern California.
HOTEL ALTERNATIVES AND NON-HOTEL ACCOMMODATIONS
Here is the background for this release. Obviously, the first priority of Key Housing is to protect the health and safety of its employees, clients, and their families. However, many companies and the government are still requiring employees to engage in essential travel. Travel to California is thus continuing, but the business traveler is concerned about crowded hotels including exposure to other guests, staff, crowded buffets, and restaurants, etc. For this reason, Key Housing is highlighting more suburban locations in its monthly featured listings as well as those apartment complexes that combine corporate housing with high-end amenities. For this reason, 'The Americana at Brand' was awarded the coveted SoCal designee for corporate housing for January 2021.
Key Housing Connections Inc. (http://www.keyhousing.com/) specializes in serviced apartments, corporate housing, and corporate rentals in Northern California cities like Oakland, San Francisco, and Palo Alto. Whether the need is for a San Francisco serviced apartment or San Jose corporate housing, interested parties should browse listings on the website to find the rental that fits one's short term corporate housing needs. The service is competitive with extended stay hotels in cities such as Redwood City, Mountain View, and San Francisco. Many Europeans on holiday and people seeking pet-friendly short-term rentals or vacation rental apartment services depend on Key Housing for their serviced apartment or other temporary housing needs. Whether a person is after a Silicon Valley serviced apartment, short term rentals in San Jose, or a serviced apartment near San Francisco, Key Housing can aid the search for the right apartment in the Golden State.
