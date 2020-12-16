American Sanders Launches New Legend Belt Sander
American Sanders, a worldwide leader in the design and production of wood floor sanders announced the launch of the Legend, their newest 8-inch belt sander.SPARTA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Sanders, a worldwide leader in the design and production of wood floor sanders, edgers, and finishes, announced the launch of the Legend, their newest 8-inch belt sander.
The Legend belt sander is the most advanced floor sanding machine available to the professional wood floor contractor. At the core of the machine’s industry leading performance and capability is a cohesive system of power delivery and sanding control. A 230-volt continuous duty motor drives a precision engineered top roller and drum system designed for consistent sandpaper tracking and aggressive cutting. This motor and drum assembly rides on an all new chassis suspension system that helps to eliminate the undesired characteristics of side cutting, wave, and chatter when sanding damaged or uneven floors.
“The performance of the Legend was intended from the beginning to meet both the needs and the desires of the wood floor contractors that work with these kinds of machines every day,” said Roy Cox, Global Product Manager for American Sanders. “Our goal was to deliver the industry leading productivity while also making this a user-friendly, highly versatile and efficient machine. When the independent contractors conducting field trials told us they wanted to keep the machine they were testing, we knew that we had it right.”
In addition to sanding performance the Legend includes features to reduce operator fatigue and to increase job-site efficiency. The machine is also the first of its kind available to custom order: buyers can select their own combinations of 5 colors and the options of an adjustable height control handle and a stair-climbing transport dolly.
Complete product details and product review video are available at americansanders.com/legend.
About American Sanders
American Sanders began in 1903 as The American Floor Surfacing Machine Company and built the first floor sanding machine on record with the U.S. Patent Office. More than one hundred years later, American Sanders remains the worldwide leader in the design and production of wood floor sanders and edgers for the professional contractor as well as the do-it-yourselfer. Today American Sanders continues this heritage with innovative equipment designs complimented by state-of-the-art formulation and production of water-based wood floor cleaners and antimicrobial floor coatings for a wide range of residential and commercial applications. American Sanders is a division of Amano Pioneer Eclipse. For more information, visit www.americansanders.com or call 336-372-8080.
