Roseau and Warroad area residents invited to virtual open house for future Hwy 11 project (Dec. 16, 2020)

Virtual open house is available through Jan. 11

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to participate in a virtual open house for a resurfacing project planned on Highway 11 between Roseau and Warroad in 2023.

Community members are invited to attend as it is convenient for them. The online format allows participants to learn more and give feedback on the proposed improvements. The open house is available through Jan. 11 and can be accessed on the project website mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy11-roseau_warroad .

Along with resurfacing, MnDOT plans to construct additional turn lanes and realign the section near the Roseau Airport. The highway is in need of long-term improvements to address safety and aging infrastructure. Construction is scheduled to take place in 2023. This project is separate from an additional Hwy 11 project scheduled for 2023 in Warroad. You can learn more about that project at mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy11-warroad .

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. MnDOT encourages participation by all as we believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call 651-366-4718; the Minnesota Relay Service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TYY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.

