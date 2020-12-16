Sigmatex Carbon Textile Solutions, Inc. announces new North American headquarters with expansion in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sigmatex Carbon Textile Solutions, Inc. (Sigmatex), a world leader in the manufacturing of carbon fiber textiles, today announced plans to expand operations in Orangeburg County. The more than $4.5 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Founded in 1986, Sigmatex develops and manufactures carbon fiber textiles for composite material applications. The company works with clients from a diverse range of sectors including space, military, aerospace, automotive, renewable energy, consumer electronics, sports and leisure. Sigmatex designs, develops and produces cutting-edge materials that enable customers to achieve goals – whether space travel, generating green energy or equipping National Hockey League players with advanced hockey stick technology.

Located at 1 Sigmatex Way in Cameron, Sigmatex’s expansion will make the Orangeburg County facility the company’s North American headquarters and will include immediate investment in machinery and equipment – increasing capacity from 750,000 yards per year to three million yards per year.

The company’s expansion is expected to be completed by June 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Sigmatex team should email a resume and cover letter to resumes@sigmatex.com.

QUOTES

“At the heart of our business is our people. Since the day we decided to locate our business in S.C., we have been delighted with the skill and commitment of the local people we’ve brought on board, and that’s what made our decision to invest further into S.C. an easy one. The plant in Orangeburg will be our flagship operation, with industry-leading equipment, innovative new products and highly capable people. We believe it will be a recipe for success. We are grateful for the support of the Orangeburg County Development Commission and the South Carolina Department of Commerce and look forward to a thrilling next six months as we bring our plans to fruition.” -Sigmatex CEO Paul McMullan

“It’s a great day when a company expands its footprint in our state. Sigmatex’s decision to further invest in Orangeburg County and create 50 new jobs is exciting news for South Carolina, and we look forward to their future growth.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We’ve worked hard to create a pro-business environment in South Carolina, and Sigmatex’s new expansion is further evidence that our strategy is paying off. I congratulate this great company on their incredible commitment to our state, and we look forward to watching them continue to grow for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Orangeburg County is thankful for the additional investment Sigmatex is making in their existing plant located in the John W. Matthews Jr. Industrial Park on U.S. 301. The impact will create well-paying jobs for another 50 employees and for that, we are grateful. The fact that Orangeburg County will become the U.S. operational headquarters for Sigmatex is testimony that Orangeburg County has what it takes to be successful.” -Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr.

“When companies invest and grow because they see the value in the local people and support network, it reinforces that we have something amazing beating in the hearts of our communities. As a newer company with its original location in the county, Sigmatex’s announcement today is proof that existing industries can find great success in Orangeburg’s Global Logistics Triangle. Thank you Sigmatex for your dedication, and congrats to you and Orangeburg on many more successful years ahead.” -Central SC Chairman W. Keller Kissam