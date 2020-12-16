MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION SCHEDULES VIRTUAL COMMUNITY FORUMS FOR STATE SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH

December 16, 2020

Community Forums Set to Gather Public Input; First Forum Scheduled for Tuesday, December 22

BALTIMORE – The Maryland State Board of Education (State Board) has scheduled virtual community forums to gather public input regarding the search for the next State Superintendent. Working with search firm Greenwood/Asher & Associates, the State Board of Education is seeking public input to help identify a leadership profile and characteristics necessary to help lead the State’s education system. The forums will be facilitated by Greenwood/Asher & Associates virtually on:

Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.; Register now to provide public comment Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

The virtual community forums will be live streamed and the public is encouraged to watch. Links to the forums are listed on Greenwood/Asher website at https://www.greenwoodsearch.com/maryland-forum-info-page.

For each virtual forum, participants will be able to register at https://www.greenwoodsearch.com/maryland-forum-info-page to provide live public comment and thoughts on the following:

What characteristics and qualifications should the next Superintendent have?

What are the challenges and opportunities the next Superintendent will face?

What distinguishes the Maryland Public School System?

What must the next Superintendent accomplish over the next one to three years in order to be viewed as a success?

Additional comments/concerns related to the search for the next Superintendent.

Up to 30 speakers are invited to speak for up to three minutes at each forum. Registration will open one week prior to each virtual forum date and close at 12:00 p.m. on the last business day preceding the date of each virtual forum on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is now open for the December 22 forum; it will close on December 21 at noon. Registered participants will receive an email confirming their registration, along with the Zoom link, passcode to join the meeting, and a copy of these guidelines and procedures. Questions or comments should also be sent to msde@greenwoodsearch.com.

Upon registration, participants will also be provided with a number indicating the order in which they will be called upon to speak. A representative from Greenwood/Asher will explain the meeting procedures and call on speakers in order of their registration and monitor time. Time will be monitored by the Greenwood/Asher team through the use of a timer.

Public input also will be solicited through an online survey, which is being finalized. Detailed information about the survey will be provided on the Maryland State Department of Education Board web page.

For accommodations or questions regarding the registration process, please contact msde@greenwoodsearch.com or 850-650-2277 and ask for Ms. Julie Holley.

