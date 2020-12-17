Peer39 Launches Advanced Brand Suitability Targeting Controls, Creating Modern Approach for Targeting New Inventory
Advanced pre-bid semantic targeting controls and monthly insights are now available, in support of 4A’s and GARM suitability frameworkNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peer39, the leading global provider of semantic intelligence, today launched its brand suitability controls, giving brands and agencies the ability to apply and modernize their own suitability targeting standards for programmatic ad buys.
For the very first time, brands can leverage a contextual algorithm that combines both inclusion and exclusion decisioning to execute media buys that match each brand’s bespoke brand suitability guidelines. Early research has shown that the adjustable suitability settings have provided buyers with access to more than 20% additional inventory volume in some key contextual categories.
The advanced contextual targeting controls, which are directly engineered to support the 4A’s Brand Suitability Framework and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) standards, allow brands and their agencies to target the various levels of content they feel are best aligned with their brand messages across a number of categories. The GARM Framework gives buyers transparent definitions of risk for each of the refined standard content categories, allowing them to self select a suitability strategy directly within their DSP of choice.
The timing coincides with growing industry interest in a modernized approach to brand suitability, moving on from legacy blocking to a more elegant assessment that takes into account the context of content. The controls are live and currently available through MediaMath, Verizon Media, Amobee and Xandr.
“The 4A’s and GARM’s Brand Safety Floor and Brand Suitability Framework are instrumental developments that have created a common understanding around brand safety and suitability, and have provided strong foundations upon which advertisers can operate with more confidence and precision,” said Tom Burns, Director, Digital Standards and Partnerships, Publicis Media Exchange. “The digital ecosystem is incredibly nuanced and each brand has different suitability thresholds -- technology that helps to improve control over this suitability scale is valuable to brands and agencies across the board.”
“As content environments continue to provide both supporting and challenging environments for brands, the need for more nuanced, sophisticated brand suitability targeting solutions has become paramount. Peer39 has developed the first model for giving our clients the flexibility and protection they need to align their buys with brand values and we applaud them for this,” said Joe Barone, GroupM Managing Partner, Brand Safety Americas.
Suitability Planning and Insights
As part of the launch, Peer39 also is releasing Monthly GARM Suitability Insights to help buyers more effectively plan and understand how the controls impact available inventory and volume before selecting. Peer39 customers can subscribe to these insight reports by clicking here.
For example, if an advertiser was previously blocking the News category entirely, these insights would show the volume of category inventory that could be opened up by the various controls. In this month's report, approximately 20% of Breaking News content is classified as MEDIUM RISK relating to death, injury and military conflict. Buyers will now have controls to identify whether to bid or not in the context of a breaking news story. These definitions will also serve as key settings for publishers that may have experienced overblocking to advise their buyers when setting up their controls for PMPs.
Similarly, content that falls into the newly created category of Sensitive and Socially Debated issues may meet the suitability standards for some brands, but not for others. Nearly 7% of Arts and Entertainment content and 12.7% of Societal content are classified in this manner. Because this content is in the context of entertainment coverage, it represents potential for buying opportunities that legacy controls would have otherwise blocked.
A further example featured in the November 2020 insight report find that a sizable chunk of inventory in nearly every content category falls under “crime and harmful acts” showing the depth of opportunity available to brands that adopt nuanced strategies:
Breaking News 21.6%
Arts and Entertainment 6.34%
General News (news features ) 16.5%
Science 2.87%
Health 18.7%
Educational 2.05%
The insights analyze global volume across all of the major contextual categories overlayed with the new GARM categories and will be available on a monthly basis contributing to buyers planning initiatives.
“Trust and transparency are critical pillars for our business,” said Ivàn Markman, Chief Business Officer, Verizon Media. “With these new GARM segments as part of Peer39’s brand safety offering, we are able to give our advertisers even more choice and flexibility to reach their audiences in brand safe, premium content environments through our Verizon Media Ad Platform.”
“Ad buyers have long been vocal that they want more control over suitability and content, and with partnerships like these, we are finally entering an era where that’s truly possible,” said Ryanne Laredo, Chief Customer Officer at Amobee. “The easier it is for our technology platform to have broad access to suitability data, the easier it will be for advertisers to apply their plans in an easy-to-manage fashion.”
“MediaMath’s SOURCE framework delivers a fully accountable, addressable, and aligned global media supply chain that reflects the needs and values of advertisers, and enables them to drive healthy growth of the open internet,” said Danny Sepulveda, SVP Policy & Advocacy at MediaMath. “The Peer39 brand suitability tools based on the 4A’s brand suitability standards and accessible on our platform constitute the next generation of content evaluation for advertising. It will empower brands to safely and confidently reach addressable media, and finance more quality content across more reputable publishers than ever before. We are proud to work with these partners and industry leaders on this initiative.”
How it works
The suitability framework leverages Peer39’s advanced semantic classification data, allowing brands to specifically choose the type of content and risk profile that suits their targeting. In this initial launch, buyers will be able to set medium and low risk suitability controls. For example, buyers selecting “medium risk” as their acceptable suitability setting for content related to death within the News content category will gain access to inventory that meets that suitability standard, rather than outright blocking anything related to crime/death. In early research, this setting has opened up 18.7% more volume for a brand to buy across the News category.
The content categories subject to the suitability controls are:
Adult & explicit sexual content
Arms & ammunition
Crime & harmful acts to individuals, society and human rights violations
Death, injury or military conflict
Online piracy
Hate speech
Obscenity & profanity
Illegal drugs/tobacco/eCigarettes/vaping
Spam or harmful content
Terrorism
Debated sensitive social issues (examples being climate control, electoral college, abortion)
“We are proud to support this significant industry effort to modernize brand suitability, and commend the important work that so many individuals across the industry trade groups and agency leadership have devoted to it,” said Mario Diez, CEO of Peer39. “We see the brand suitability framework as a landmark initiative that will serve advertisers and agencies well in the years to come, creating new and modern methods of contextual control upon which buyers and sellers will engage.”
About Peer39
Peer39 is an independent data company that provides the largest data set available in the digital advertising ecosystem. Every day, the industry's leading brands, agencies, and publishers trust Peer39's AI-powered semantic analysis engine to provide a holistic understanding of page content, meaning, and sentiment. We do this by analyzing the relationship between words on a page, the content of a video, or in an app, ensuring appropriate classification. As people's time and attention become more fragmented, Peer39 believes that to succeed, you need as much contextual understanding of your audience as possible. We believe that it's as much about the digital environment as it is about the physical environment. Only then can you deliver the right ad to the right user in the right context.
