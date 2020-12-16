New Jersey Farm Prices Remain Strong
County Owned Preserved Farms in Plumsted Township Under Contract on December 1st for $1.89M
We were pleased to see the high level of interest in New Jersey’s farmland”PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP, NJ, USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the sale of 237+/- preserved acres in Plumsted Township, New Jersey, owned by Ocean County. The farms were offered as two separate parcels and brought a combined High Bid of $1,890,000 at the December 1st Auction.
As part of the County’s ongoing land preservation efforts, these two farms were purchased by a consortium of government entities led by the County. After the purchase, the lands were put into a farmland preservation easement which assures that the land will stay in some form of agricultural use going forward. With such an easement in place the auction will put the lands back into the private marketplace which can then utilize them as farms going forward.
“We were pleased to see the high level of interest in New Jersey’s farmland.” said Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “We had over 100 inquires on the properties from buyers looking to expand and grow their agricultural businesses.”
The December 1st Simulcast Auction was held outside at the Ocean County Parking Garage in Toms River and simultaneously on the Max Spann On-line Bidding platform via web browser or Max Spann phone app. A dozen bidders actively bid on the two farms which sold at the top of the range for preserved farmland in New Jersey.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company has sold over 18,000 acres of farmland and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. In addition, its virtual sales capability and on-line only bidding platform has created the perfect solution in for the current pandemic climate. Max Spann has successfully represented over 90 different government entities in the sale of their realty assets and is well recognized as the go to source when a town or county is looking to monetize their excess real estate. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
