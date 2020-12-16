TCEQ approves fines totaling $462,443

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $337,036 against 20 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: four air quality, one industrial wastewater discharge, two multimedia, one municipal wastewater discharge, five petroleum storage tank, four public water system, and one water quality.

Two default orders were issued for the public water system enforcement category.

In addition, on Dec. 1 and 15, the executive director approved penalties totaling $125,407 against 49 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2021.